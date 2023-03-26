kempt and sheveled
« previous post |
From François Lang:
I did not know you'd invented "topolect" and "character amnesia"!
Now…since you have a predilection for naming heretofore unnamed things, I am wondering if you could work your linguistic magic to describe words like "unkempt" and "disheveled", which appear far more often than their equivalent without the negative prefix.
I hope that pushes some linguistic buttons (assuming, of course, that no such word actually exists!).
The best I've come up with is "arhizomorphic", but I'm sure you and your Language Log groupies can do better!
Worth pondering: whence cometh the negative form of "unkempt" and "disheveled"?
Selected readings
- "Pablumese" (3/22/23)
- "Nonnegation" (2/19/22)
Francois Lang said,
March 26, 2023 @ 8:38 am
Full disclosure here: The word "arhizomorphic" is due entirely to my former boss, colleague, and mentor Tom Rindflesch
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tom-rindflesch-87907535
ycx said,
March 26, 2023 @ 8:44 am
The linguistic brother of Shia LaBeouf: Tom Rindflesch
David Marjanović said,
March 26, 2023 @ 8:56 am
Kempt is obviously "combed" by etymology. In German, "combed" is gekämmt, note the umlaut.
Taylor, Philip said,
March 26, 2023 @ 9:16 am
I rather like "whelmed" and "underwhelmed", but if I were asked to coin one would probably go for "parsome", as in "he was parsome in his praise".
"Disheveled" is, I believe, ultimately from "shail" — to stumble, to walk or move in a shuffling, shambling manner.
Peter Grubtal said,
March 26, 2023 @ 9:20 am
Wodehouse of course made great play with "gruntled".
Cervantes said,
March 26, 2023 @ 9:23 am
"Kempt" is actually lexical, just to be accurate.
"Hinged" is another word that only occurs in the negation in a metaphorical sense, although it's a perfectly good word in its literal sense.
Toby Dorsey said,
March 26, 2023 @ 9:37 am
Perhaps what you are looking for is the opposite, but these seem like Jack Winterisms to me.
From https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/1994/07/25/how-i-met-my-wife.
Tom S. Fox said,
March 26, 2023 @ 9:39 am
They are called “unpaired words.”
Rodger C said,
March 26, 2023 @ 10:09 am
I thought "disheveled" was related to "deshabille." Hence "heveled," which would be disappointing.
Matt Sayler said,
March 26, 2023 @ 10:18 am
"They are called 'unpaired words.'"
Or, for a modest pun: pairless.