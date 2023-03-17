« previous post |

Almost as many as Eskimo words for "snow". (hee-hee haw-haw) (see below for a sampling)

I've always been a great admirer of donkeys, and I love to hear them bray and make all sorts of other expressive sounds, some of which I am incapable of adequately expressing in words — especially when they are being obdurately stubborn and are unwilling to move, no matter what. Anyway, their vocabulary extends way beyond the basic "hee-haw":

The bray is one of six sounds a donkey makes, the others being growl, grunt, squeal, whuffle and snort. The bray is the loudest, and can be heard over long distances. Each donkey’s bray is individual to that donkey.

(Donkey sounds)

When I worked in the remote villages and oases of Eastern Central Asia (ECA) during the 90s, I had a lot of contact with donkeys. From time to time, I would happen upon large bazaars that had hundreds of these critters for sale in their donkey markets. They were like the jeeps of places where there were no motor vehicles. Indeed, they went where motor vehicles could not go, and they have done so for thousands of years.

ass

burro

mule

jackass

jenny

jennet

beast-of-burden

Jerusalem pony

back burro

jack

fool

domestic ass

hinny

imbecile

Rocky Mountain canary (cf. Rocky Mountain oyster)

Missouri* hummingbird

maud

donk

hee-haw

moke

neddy

numskull

Equus asinus

*wonder why so many funny expressions are related to the "Show -Me State", e.g., "move out of Missouri" (here)

I have great affection and respect for donkeys. It seems that now even scientists and archeologists are taking them seriously.

At Long Last, a Donkey Family Tree

In a new study, genetics and archaeology combine to reveal the ancient origins of humanity’s first beast of burden.

By Franz Lidz, Photographs by Samuel Aranda, NYT (March 14, 2023)

Comment by Dan Waugh:

I think indeed we tend to pay too much attention to horses and camels historically (or at least tend too much to neglect donkeys). I speak not of neglect of asses, who get too much attention these days in the news…. As a footnote, one of the most beloved performers on the Metropolitan Opera stage in recent years was Sir Galahad, who is either now retired or has passed on to donkey heaven.

Praise be!

