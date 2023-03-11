« previous post |

It's a bad month in general: dark, dreary, drizzly, dank, and damp. Soon one's thoughts are flitting* about as though one had taken wings, like Eros or Cupid.

In Chinese mythology, there is a deity called Yǔrén 羽人 ("Feathered Man"). It has an ambiguous origin — first appears in Shānhǎi jīng 山海經 (Classic of the Mountains and Seas) and Chǔ cí 楚辭 (Songs of the South / Elegies of Chu), both circa mid to late 1st millennium BC. Neither of these texts were in the Confucian mainstream, and in later times were relegated to an amorphous "Daoist" cultural current.

There are many early representations of Feathered Man". If you want to get a good sense of what he looks like, here is a generous selection of images.

I note that "Eros" lacks a clear etymology. Ditto for "Feathered Man". I'm wondering if both of them could have emerged from that soup of Central Asian myth origins that Adrienne Mayor has previously often explored so fruitfully: Amazons, fossils, poison weapons, tattoos, and so forth.

Chris Button notes:

Pulleyblank once speculated that 人 might originally have ended in -m. I'd have to think about the reconstruction a little more, but if we go with something like 人 njǝːm, then we get 羽 ʁaːɣɁ 人 njǝːm, which isn't miles away from Greek éramai going back to PIE h 1 rem-. Just a thought.

I should note that Christopoulos Lucas is preparing a major paper on the Graeco-Sinitic connections between Eros and Feathered Man.

*From Chris Button's draft comparative etymological dictionary:

羽 ʁaːʁɁ | cp. IE pləw- “flow” | see 永, 雨 羽 feather

羽 | •U (u); •ha, •hané 羽 | yǔ (yə ̯́ , wuəɁ̯ , ʁaːɣɁ) cp. plume (pləw-) 栩 waft, flit 栩 | KU (ku) 栩 | xǔ (xyə ̯́ , xuəɁ̯ , χaːɣɁ) cp. flit, flutter (pləw-)

Last moment addition from Adrienne Mayor, just as I was about to push the "Publish" button

Does the Feathered Man of the Classic of Mountains and Seas have a feathered body or is he simply winged? The only beings I know of in Greek mythology depicted with feathered bodies and wings are the female Harpies and Sirens. There are Greek artistic depictions of birds with women’s heads.

Eros—doesn’t his name derive from Greek for “sensual love/desire”? His parentage is, however, quite ambiguous: he is variously said to be the offspring of Ares god of war and Aphrodite goddess of love; or Ouranos and Gaia, or Ouranos and Aphrodites, or Zephyr (the West Wind) and Iris; Erebus (Darkness) and Nyx (Night), Aither (Brightness) and Nyx; etc. I think the earliest mention is Hesiod (ca 750 BC) who says Eros simply arose after Chaos. A Homeric Hymn refers to Eros as Pteros (Winged).

I believe his wings are generic signals for his semi-divine, supernatural nature as a primal force; he is often shown as a small winged figure hovering over lovers in early vase paintings (5th c BC). He’s never shown with a feathered body. So I’m not sure whether he can be related to the Central Asian Feathered Man imagery. I don’t know of any Scythian images of winged men.

P.S.

Perhaps we should refer to Yǔrén 羽人 as "Winged Man" rather than as "Feathered Man".

