To this post made more than half a month ago, "The invention, development, and decipherment of writing" (12/30/22), after a couple of important comments on other subjects (Phrygian inscriptions; Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Chinese stimulus diffusion of writing), R. Fenwick made the following vital remarks, and just in the nick of time before comments closed:

Heyerdahl obviously demonstrated that such a voyage wasn't physically impossible. There's just no reason to assume it actually happened.

Except that it actually did happen. It's true that Heyerdahl's specific settlement model has subsequently not held water – we know now that Polynesia was settled rather from the western Pacific and ultimately Taiwan – but at least one successful return voyage in the other direction was almost certainly achieved. And we do have at least one very powerful reason to conclude that it was: sweet potatoes. They've been widely cultivated by eastern Polynesian peoples since well before European incursion into the Pacific (the earliest ¹⁴C dates we have on sweet potato remains are from c. 1210—1400 AD, on the Cook Islands), but sweet potatoes are native to South and Central America, and early Polynesian seafarers most likely took on sweet potato cultivation as a result of direct trade with the Inca. There's even a singular but stark linguistic footprint of the interaction, as Proto-Eastern Polynesian *kumara "sweet potato" (cp. Māori, Rarotongan kūmara, Rapanui, Tuamotuan kumara, Marquesan kūma‘a, Hawaiian ‘uwala) is virtually identical to terms for sweet potato in the Quechuan languages (e.g. Cuzco khumara, Ayacucho kumar, Northern Pastaza kumal, Colonial Chincha cumar).

Other evidence for Polynesians visiting South America is unfortunately very thin, but I've read reports from a couple of archaeological excavations – in Chile, I think – where small quantities of avian bone have been recovered that are consistent with domestic chickens, a south-eastern Asian domesticate that formed a key part of Polynesian diets. I'll have to look into the literature a little further and see if the situation on the ground has improved regarding pre-Columbian chickens. There's also a recent study that also claimed a South American genetic component in portions of the Polynesian human population, but I haven't read the article yet.

I consider R. Fenwick's observations to be of such signal significance that I don't want them to go unnoticed by the overwhelming readership of Language Log, so I have brought them into this new post, together with a few of my own thoughts about jungle fowl on Pacific islands.

In support of R. Fenwick, here is some evidence from WP:

In Peru and Bolivia, the general word in Quechua for the sweet potato is apichu, but there are variants used such as khumara, kumar (Ayacucho Quechua), and kumara (Bolivian Quechua), strikingly similar to the Polynesian name kumara and its regional Oceanic cognates (kumala, umala, 'uala, etc.), which has led some scholars to suspect an instance of pre-Columbian trans-oceanic contact. This theory is also supported by genetic evidence.

In New Zealand, the Māori varieties bore elongated tubers with white skin and a whitish flesh, which points to pre-European cross-Pacific travel. Known as kūmara (in the Māori language and New Zealand English), the most common cultivar now is the red 'Owairaka', but orange ('Beauregard'), gold, purple and other cultivars are also grown.

When, about 10-15 years ago, I was running in the mountains of remote Kauai island, I was stunned to see unusual wild chickens in the jungle. They didn't look quite like domestic chickens, nor were they feral chickens that had escaped from captivity, so when at the end of the day I returned to the home of my host, Michael Carr, I asked him about them and he told me that they were likely hybrids of indigenous (pre-European) red junglefowl (Gallus gallus) and feral domestic chickens (Gallus gallus domesticus).

E. Gering, M. Johnsson, P. Willis, T. Getty, D. Wright, "Mixed ancestry and admixture in Kauai's feral chickens: invasion of domestic genes into ancient Red Junglefowl reservoirs", Molecular Ecology (2/6/15), https://doi.org/10.1111/mec.13096

A major goal of invasion genetics is to determine how establishment histories shape non-native organisms' genotypes and phenotypes. While domesticated species commonly escape cultivation to invade feral habitats, few studies have examined how this process shapes feral gene pools and traits. We collected genomic and phenotypic data from feral chickens (Gallus gallus) on the Hawaiian island of Kauai to (i) ascertain their origins and (ii) measure standing variation in feral genomes, morphology and behaviour. Mitochondrial phylogenies (D-loop & whole Mt genome) revealed two divergent clades within our samples. The rare clade also contains sequences from Red Junglefowl (the domestic chicken's progenitor) and ancient DNA sequences from Kauai that predate European contact. This lineage appears to have been dispersed into the east Pacific by ancient Polynesian colonists. The more prevalent MtDNA clade occurs worldwide and includes domesticated breeds developed recently in Europe that are farmed within Hawaii. We hypothesize this lineage originates from recently feralized livestock and found supporting evidence for increased G. gallus density on Kauai within the last few decades. SNPs obtained from whole-genome sequencing were consistent with historic admixture between Kauai's divergent (G. gallus) lineages. Additionally, analyses of plumage, skin colour and vocalizations revealed that Kauai birds' behaviours and morphologies overlap with those of domestic chickens and Red Junglefowl, suggesting hybrid origins. Together, our data support the hypotheses that (i) Kauai's feral G. gallus descend from recent invasion(s) of domestic chickens into an ancient Red Junglefowl reservoir and (ii) feral chickens exhibit greater phenotypic diversity than candidate source populations. These findings complicate management objectives for Pacific feral chickens, while highlighting the potential of this and other feral systems for evolutionary studies of invasions.

In summary, the chickens present on Kauai represent an incredibly valuable resource for conservation and scientific study, allowing examinations of causes and consequences of admixture and feralization. We have shown that birds inhabiting Kauai today exhibit characteristics of both original RJF founders and more recently derived European domestics; these characteristics may be involved in adaptation to feral environments. Changes in social and ecological environments attending feralization are likely to promote evolutionary changes, offering exciting possibilities to study adaptation under complex selection regimes. From a conservation perspective, Kauai's G. gallus now present something of a conundrum, as they exhibit genetic and phenotypic signatures of RJF ancestry, reflecting possible ‘heritage’ origins, as well as traits and alleles from invasive domesticated breeds. This complexity presents many challenges and possibilities for further evolutionary studies of ‘reverse-domestication’ processes.

Some interesting linguistic data springing from Proto-Polynesian moa ("fowl") — I will just list a few, but the whole set is worth looking at carefully:

Any of several species of large, extinct, flightless birds of the family Dinornithidae that were native to New Zealand; until its extinction, one species was the largest bird in the world.

from Proto-Polynesian *moa. Cognates include Hawaiian moa and Maori moa.

In 1965, when I and my fellow trainees were sent into the Ozarks to learn jungle survival skills for two years in the mountains of Nepal, one of the first things they taught us was how to decapitate a Gallus gallus (they do exist in the wild there) without a knife. I won't tell you how we did it, but some of us did it and some of us couldn't bring ourselves to do it.

