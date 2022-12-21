« previous post | next post »

Article by Vivian Salama and Jared Malsin in WSJ (11/27/22)

Turkey’s Push to Change How the World Pronounces its Name Causes a Flap

In part weary of bird comparisons, the country wants everyone to say ‘Tour-key-yeh.’ The rebranding has been a head-scratcher for many people.

In truth, I don't blame them, especially not since so many other countries and cities around the world have changed their names in recent decades.

Talking turkey is a pastime in the halls of government around the world. Yet what to call Turkey, the country, is something many can’t agree on.

In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked the international community to recognize his nation by its traditional name, spelled “Türkiye” and pronounced Tour-key-yeh.

His government promoted the shift as an effort to instill national pride—and silence associations with the Thanksgiving bird and pejorative uses of the word “turkey.”

An article published by the website of the state television channel cited “not flattering” comparisons to the bird. It added: “Flip through the Cambridge Dictionary and ‘turkey’ is defined as ‘something that fails badly’ or a ‘stupid or silly person.’ ”

“Made in Türkiye” now appears on the country’s exports. Turkish Airlines greets passengers “Hello, Türkiye” in a cheery video. Presenters on the country’s English-language TV channel, TRT World, have flocked to the name, though occasionally stumbling over the guttural “ü” sound.

…

According to various historians, the Thanksgiving bird got its name sometime in the 1500s when it arrived to Great Britain from America via merchants, most from Constantinople, known today as Istanbul. Given the perceived origins, the British referred to the bird as a “Turkey coq.”

…

Now, to straighten out how "turkey" became a demeaning term in many different senses:

1540s, originally "guinea fowl" (Numida meleagris), a bird imported from Madagascar via Turkey, and called guinea fowl when brought by Portuguese traders from West Africa. The larger North American bird (Meleagris gallopavo) was domesticated by the Aztecs, introduced to Spain by conquistadors (1523) and thence to wider Europe. The word turkey first was applied to it in English 1550s because it was identified with or treated as a species of the guinea fowl, and/or because it got to the rest of Europe from Spain by way of North Africa, then under Ottoman (Turkish) rule. Indian corn was originally turkey corn or turkey wheat in English for the same reason. The Turkish name for it is hindi, literally "Indian," probably influenced by French dinde (c. 1600, contracted from poulet d'inde, literally "chicken from India," Modern French dindon), based on the then-common misconception that the New World was eastern Asia. After the two birds were distinguished and the names differentiated, turkey was erroneously retained for the American bird, instead of the African. From the same imperfect knowledge and confusion Melagris , the ancient name of the African fowl, was unfortunately adopted by Linnæus as the generic name of the American bird. [OED] The New World bird itself reputedly reached England by 1524 at the earliest estimate, though a date in the 1530s seems more likely. The wild turkey, the North American form of the bird, was so called from 1610s. By 1575, turkey was becoming the usual main course at an English Christmas. Meaning "inferior show, failure," is 1927 in show business slang, probably from the bird's reputation for stupidity. Meaning "stupid, ineffectual person" is recorded from 1951. Turkey shoot "something easy" is World War II-era, in reference to marksmanship contests where turkeys were tied behind a log with their heads showing as targets. To talk turkey (1824) supposedly comes from an old tale of a Yankee attempting to swindle an Indian in dividing up a turkey and a buzzard as food. (etymonline)

turkey-cock and turkey-hen ( “ (originally) the guinea fowl (family Numididae) ” ) , which was imported to Europe by Meleagris gallopavo which was brought to Spain by Clipping ofand, which was imported to Europe by Turkey merchants through Turkey . The word was then applied to the larger northern American birdwhich was brought to Spain by conquistadors in 1523. This transfer of the name may have occurred because the two birds were considered similar to each other, or because the North American turkey was in part introduced through Ottoman territories, or simply to indicate that it was foreign.

Turkey — the country

Türkiye Cumhuriyeti, known in English as the Republic of Turkey, upon the declaration of the republic on 29 October 1923." There's a whole Wikipedia article on "The Name of Turkey" , from which this statement about the official name of the country is taken: "Turkey adopted its official name,, known in English as the Republic of Turkey, upon the declaration of the republic on 29 October 1923."

( t²ür²k̥ / tyɾyc /)

‎ ( t²ür²i /tyɾi/ ) +‎ –‎ ( -k̥ /-yc/ ) , from Proto-Turkic *türi- ( “ lineage, ancestry ” ) . From+‎, from

Turk(ic)

Tiele

The Tiele (Chinese: 鐵勒; pinyin: Tiělè, Mongolian *Tegreg "[People of the] Carts"), also transliterated as Dili (Chinese: 狄歷), Chile (Chinese: 敕勒), Zhile (Chinese: 直勒), Tele (Chinese: 特勒), also named Gaoche or Gaoju (Chinese: 高車, "High Carts"), were a tribal confederation of Turkic ethnic origins living to the north of China proper and in Central Asia, emerging after the disintegration of the confederacy of the Xiongnu. Chinese sources associate them with the earlier Dingling (Chinese: 丁零).

Henceforth, I shall be happy to spell and speak the name of their country as Türkiye. It will be hard to get everyone on board with typing the " ü ", and most people won't be able to pronounce it either, but the least we can all do is add that final "e", giving the name of the country a third syllable, which will clearly distinguish it from the name of the big bird with the colorful tail feathers.

Addenda: etymological, lexicographical, and historical notes

iye Learned borrowing from Ottoman Turkish ایا‎ (eye, iye), from Proto-Turkic *idi. Cognate with Mongolian эзэн (ezen). Doublet of ege.

n. iye (definite accusative iyeyi, plural iyeler)

(source)

Also etymonline "Turkey": late 14c., from Medieval Latin Turchia, from Turcus (see Turk) + -ia.

For Türk (in Turkish), see Nişanyan Sözlük – Türkçe Etimolojik Sözlük and Wiktionary. Also, in English, see Peter B. Golden, "Some Thoughts on the Origins of the Turks and the Shaping of the Turkic Peoples", in Victor H. Mair, ed., Contact and Exchange in the Ancient World (Honolulu: University of Hawai'i Press, 2006), pp. 136-157.



Selected readings

[Thanks to Vito Acosta and Mark Metcalf]

