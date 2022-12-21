No more "turkey", please
« previous post | next post »
Article by Vivian Salama and Jared Malsin in WSJ (11/27/22)
Turkey’s Push to Change How the World Pronounces its Name Causes a Flap
In part weary of bird comparisons, the country wants everyone to say ‘Tour-key-yeh.’ The rebranding has been a head-scratcher for many people.
In truth, I don't blame them, especially not since so many other countries and cities around the world have changed their names in recent decades.
Talking turkey is a pastime in the halls of government around the world. Yet what to call Turkey, the country, is something many can’t agree on.
In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked the international community to recognize his nation by its traditional name, spelled “Türkiye” and pronounced Tour-key-yeh.
His government promoted the shift as an effort to instill national pride—and silence associations with the Thanksgiving bird and pejorative uses of the word “turkey.”
An article published by the website of the state television channel cited “not flattering” comparisons to the bird. It added: “Flip through the Cambridge Dictionary and ‘turkey’ is defined as ‘something that fails badly’ or a ‘stupid or silly person.’ ”
“Made in Türkiye” now appears on the country’s exports. Turkish Airlines greets passengers “Hello, Türkiye” in a cheery video. Presenters on the country’s English-language TV channel, TRT World, have flocked to the name, though occasionally stumbling over the guttural “ü” sound.
…
According to various historians, the Thanksgiving bird got its name sometime in the 1500s when it arrived to Great Britain from America via merchants, most from Constantinople, known today as Istanbul. Given the perceived origins, the British referred to the bird as a “Turkey coq.”
…
1540s, originally "guinea fowl" (Numida meleagris), a bird imported from Madagascar via Turkey, and called guinea fowl when brought by Portuguese traders from West Africa. The larger North American bird (Meleagris gallopavo) was domesticated by the Aztecs, introduced to Spain by conquistadors (1523) and thence to wider Europe. The word turkey first was applied to it in English 1550s because it was identified with or treated as a species of the guinea fowl, and/or because it got to the rest of Europe from Spain by way of North Africa, then under Ottoman (Turkish) rule. Indian corn was originally turkey corn or turkey wheat in English for the same reason.
The Turkish name for it is hindi, literally "Indian," probably influenced by French dinde (c. 1600, contracted from poulet d'inde, literally "chicken from India," Modern French dindon), based on the then-common misconception that the New World was eastern Asia.
After the two birds were distinguished and the names differentiated, turkey was erroneously retained for the American bird, instead of the African. From the same imperfect knowledge and confusion Melagris, the ancient name of the African fowl, was unfortunately adopted by Linnæus as the generic name of the American bird. [OED]
The New World bird itself reputedly reached England by 1524 at the earliest estimate, though a date in the 1530s seems more likely. The wild turkey, the North American form of the bird, was so called from 1610s. By 1575, turkey was becoming the usual main course at an English Christmas. Meaning "inferior show, failure," is 1927 in show business slang, probably from the bird's reputation for stupidity. Meaning "stupid, ineffectual person" is recorded from 1951. Turkey shoot "something easy" is World War II-era, in reference to marksmanship contests where turkeys were tied behind a log with their heads showing as targets. To talk turkey (1824) supposedly comes from an old tale of a Yankee attempting to swindle an Indian in dividing up a turkey and a buzzard as food.
The first known mention of the term Turk (Old Turkic: Türük or : Kök Türük, Chinese: 突厥, Pinyin: Tūjué < Middle Chinese *tɦut-kyat < *dwət-kuɑt, Old Tibetan: drugu) applied to only one Turkic group, namely, the Göktürks, who were also mentioned, as türüg ~ török, in the 6th-century Khüis Tolgoi inscription, most likely not later than 587 AD. A letter by Ishbara Qaghan to Emperor Wen of Sui in 585 described him as "the Great Turk Khan". The Bugut (584 CE) and Orkhon inscriptions (735 CE) use the terms Türküt, Türk and Türük.
During the first century CE, Pomponius Mela refers to the Turcae in the forests north of the Sea of Azov, and Pliny the Elder lists the Tyrcae among the people of the same area. However, English archaeologist Ellis Minns contended that Tyrcae Τῦρκαι is "a false correction" for Iyrcae Ἱύρκαι, a people who dwelt beyond the Thyssagetae, according to Herodotus (Histories, iv. 22), and were likely Ugric ancestors of Magyars. There are references to certain groups in antiquity whose names might have been foreign transcriptions of Tür(ü)k, such as Togarma, Turukha/Turuška, Turukku and so on; but the information gap is so substantial that any connection of these ancient people to the modern Turks is not possible.
It is generally accepted that the name Türk is ultimately derived from the Old-Turkic migration-term Türük/Törük,< which means 'created, born' or 'strong'. Scholars, including Toru Haneda, Onogawa Hidemi, and Geng Shimin believed that Di, Dili, Dingling, Chile and Tujue all came from the Turkic word Türk, which means 'powerful' and 'strength', and its plural form is Türküt. Even though Gerhard Doerfer supports the proposal that türk means 'strong' in general, Gerard Clauson points out that "the word türk is never used in the generalized sense of 'strong'" and that türk was originally a noun and meant "'the culminating point of maturity' (of a fruit, human being, etc.), but more often used as an [adjective] meaning (of a fruit) 'just fully ripe'; (of a human being) 'in the prime of life, young, and vigorous'". Turkologist Peter B. Golden agrees that the term Turk has roots in Old Turkic. yet is not convinced by attempts to link Dili, Dingling, Chile, Tele, & Tiele, which possibly transcribed *tegrek (probably meaning 'cart'), to Tujue, which transliterated Türküt. The Chinese Book of Zhou (7th century) presents an etymology of the name Turk as derived from 'helmet', explaining that this name comes from the shape of a mountain where they worked in the Altai Mountains. Hungarian scholar András Róna-Tas (1991) pointed to a Khotanese-Saka word, tturakä 'lid', semantically stretchable to 'helmet', as a possible source for this folk etymology, yet Golden thinks this connection requires more data.
The earliest Turkic-speaking peoples identifiable in Chinese sources are the Yenisei Kyrgyz and Xinli, located in South Siberia. Another example of an early Turkic population would be the Dingling. Medieval European chroniclers subsumed various Turkic peoples of the Eurasian steppe under the "umbrella-identity" of the "Scythians". Between 400 CE and the 16th century, Byzantine sources use the name Σκύθαι (Skuthai) in reference to twelve different Turkic peoples.
In the modern Turkish language as used in the Republic of Turkey, a distinction is made between "Turks" and the "Turkic peoples" in loosely speaking: the term Türk corresponds specifically to the "Turkish-speaking" people (in this context, "Turkish-speaking" is considered the same as "Turkic-speaking"), while the term Türki refers generally to the people of modern "Turkic Republics" (Türki Cumhuriyetler or Türk Cumhuriyetleri). However, the proper usage of the term is based on the linguistic classification in order to avoid any political sense. In short, the term Türki can be used for Türk or vice versa.
The Tiele (Chinese: 鐵勒; pinyin: Tiělè, Mongolian *Tegreg "[People of the] Carts"), also transliterated as Dili (Chinese: 狄歷), Chile (Chinese: 敕勒), Zhile (Chinese: 直勒), Tele (Chinese: 特勒), also named Gaoche or Gaoju (Chinese: 高車, "High Carts"), were a tribal confederation of Turkic ethnic origins living to the north of China proper and in Central Asia, emerging after the disintegration of the confederacy of the Xiongnu. Chinese sources associate them with the earlier Dingling (Chinese: 丁零).
Addenda: etymological, lexicographical, and historical notes
iye Learned borrowing from Ottoman Turkish ایا (eye, iye), from Proto-Turkic *idi. Cognate with Mongolian эзэн (ezen). Doublet of ege.
n. iye (definite accusative iyeyi, plural iyeler)
(source)
Cf. Proto-Turkic *jer (land, earth) -> Turkish yer
Also etymonline "Turkey": late 14c., from Medieval Latin Turchia, from Turcus (see Turk) + -ia.
For Türk (in Turkish), see Nişanyan Sözlük – Türkçe Etimolojik Sözlük and Wiktionary. Also, in English, see Peter B. Golden, "Some Thoughts on the Origins of the Turks and the Shaping of the Turkic Peoples", in Victor H. Mair, ed., Contact and Exchange in the Ancient World (Honolulu: University of Hawai'i Press, 2006), pp. 136-157.
Selected readings
- "Tocharian, Turkic, and Old Sinitic 'ten thousand'" (4/23/19)
- "Duran Adam" (6/18/13)
- "Turkish animal sounds" (4/24/16)
- "Garbler of spices" (8/21/22)
- "Captivating translation: young Turk with flowing charm" (3/26/20)
[Thanks to Vito Acosta and Mark Metcalf]
DJL said,
December 21, 2022 @ 8:02 am
They haven't changed their name, though. They are asking speakers of foreign languages (ie, not Turkish speakers) to pronounce and write the name of the country as it is done in Turkish (or an approximation of it).
The stuff about the bird really is irrelevant and nonsensical, a bit like people avoiding the word 'niggardly', to be honest (and only really applicable in English, for the most part, which is what Erdogan and co. rally care about it, anyway). I for once have never ever even thought of the bird, as a demeaning term or otherwise, when thinking of or referring to the country – I mean, are we not allowed to use homophones in speech any more, lest it refers to something someone doesn't like, even if the reference is indirect or oblique?
But nice to see some people have no problem humouring the 'nationalist' policies of such a wonderful government as that of the country of Turkey.
Laura Morland said,
December 21, 2022 @ 8:09 am
Thanks for the breaking news! It seems that most folks — especially since the war began — have finally learned to drop the definite article before "Ukraine," and so maybe we'll be capable of adding a third syllable to Türkiye. (I doubt they'll demand that non-anglophone countries make the switch — for example, the capital of the PRC is still "Pékin" here in France; "Beijing" is unknown to them.)
I was struck, however, by one term in the WSJ article: " Presenters on the country’s English-language TV channel, TRT World, have flocked to the name, though occasionally stumbling over the guttural “ü” sound."
Could it really be a GUTTURAL “ü” sound? I doubted it, and I was right to do so. I just listened to 24 native speakers pronounce the name of their country, and their “ü” sounds roughly like a French "u"… and with several of the native speakers, it's more lax than that. What will be harder for anglophones is the "iye" ending (which also varies among the 24 speakers).
Hear: https://forvo.com/word/t%C3%BCrkiye/
Phillip Minden said,
December 21, 2022 @ 8:11 am
Those usual people who follow the dictator's order will now say not Türkiye but Thoğa Kıy Yey. At best.
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
December 21, 2022 @ 8:38 am
Why can't we just have endonyms and exonyms that suit each speaker's phonemic inventory and be done with it? Otherwise, let's revisit:
Afghanistan (blankets!)
Albania (sounds too much like Scotland)
Chad
Côte d'Ivoire (Why can't we keep the _literal_ translation — Ivory Coast?)
Czechia (not without my pronunciation guide!)
Djibouti (ask my 10 year-old)
France (let's call it, "Frawnse")
Hungary
Niger (ask my 10 year-old)
…and that's just the 1st 1/2 of the alphabet.
Benjamin E. Orsatti said,
December 21, 2022 @ 8:46 am
(edit):
From the sound of it, the Britishers will have a hard time leaping the rhotic hurdle square in the middle: https://forvo.com/word/t%C3%BCrkiye/#tr"
But I get it — let's call people what they call themselves. Hear that, Mexico & Canada?, you now have to refer to the U.S. by our endonym, "America". And no r-trilling, we've got linguists doing periodic spectral analysis checks.