[This is a guest post by Martin Woesler in response to this post: "German lexicographic richness" (10/11/21)]



Let me share the language feeling of a German with you. As you may have assumed, if a German explains feelings, he does it with a set of rules:

German wordcraziness rule # 1: Yes, there is a German word for everything. Simply because if there was none before, there is one the very moment you think of it or say it. And no, it does not mean that it is the same as listing many words one after the other in English. You can still list words one after the other in German and it has a different effect than creating a new longish word.

Instead the ability of the German language to create word compositions means that you can express much more detailed concepts of mind with these neologisms. Take Zeitgeist for example, Filterblase (filter bubble), Götterdämmerung (twilight of the gods), Hüftgold (hip gold, meaning gaining weight), Fracksausen (tailcoat buzzing, meaning Angst), Pustekuchen (blow cake, meaning No way!) or the adverb sternhagelvoll (rolling drunk). The German mainstream media just recently invented 'Putinversteher' (a person understanding Putin) to disparage russiologists. To have a contentful and thought-provoking evening with friends, wine and cheese, invite a German intellectual, drag two German words for him from the lottery drum and let him explain the concept behind the adhoc composition. He might not stop talking for an hour and if it gets boring, just let him talk about the composition of the two words the other way round. (If you prefer a funny evening, do the same but just leave the German guy out.)

So, neologisms are the rule in German. Germany's word of the year 2022 is Zeitenwende (epochal turning point), describing the political turn from engaging Russia economically to today's sanctions and diversification of economical dependencies.

There is also a difference between lining up words one after the other with spaces and putting words together without spaces. The former being possible in German and in other languages, the latter only in German, Sanskrit, Ancient Greek, etc. Some Ancient Greek long words even have been directly taken over into German, like Aristphanes' Νεφελοκοκκυγία (Nephelokokkygia, cloud cuckkoo land) which is commonly used as Wolkenkuckucksheim in German, meaning a utopian world as the birds built it in Aristophanes' comedy "Birds".



German wordcraziness rule #2: As soon as you put the words together, the last word in the new Langwort carries the main meaning and the foregoing words become attributes. The fun thing is that the words added earlier keep their relation, so as soon as you add a word, the previous word(s) become the attribute(s) of the new word(s) and keep their attributive relation to the words added earlier even in the final Bandwurmwort (never-ending word, literally a tape worm word) or Wordungetuem (word monster).

German wordcraziness rule #3: The biggest effect you reach by adding words at the end, because they change the whole earlier concept. If you add one in the middle, you only specify an aspect of the concept. So when German children play the Bandwurmwort game, they only add words at the end to have the most extreme change of mind with each new word. The kids call it a Katzundmausspiel (cat and mouse game), like Diebfängermörderrächerverteidiger (thief-catcher-killer-avenger-advocat).

German wordcraziness rule #4: There are certain grammatical rules which regeltreue (rule-obeying) Germans of course obey when they juggle with words: Some word combinations require to omit ending sounds like "e" (as in Hüfte + Gold = Hüftgold) others to add a fugue sound in between, when you put them together. Whether a fugue sound (mostly an "s" as in Arbeitszeit or an "n" like in Seitenzahl) must be included, or not, and which sound it should be, is subject to thousands of rules unknown to the average speaker. The Germans do it at will, often influenced by speakability and regional traditions.

German wordcraziness rule #5: Never play scrabble with Germans.

By the way, to describe the cartoon, no German would ever use the word Zirkusclownsbananenausrutschergeldschrankschlagkatastrophe. Of course the correct word is Zirkusclownsbananenausrutschergeldschrankschlagunfall. Come on, it is not a catastrophe, it is an accident. And Schadenfreude is not the right feeling when you see such a Seltenalleinkommendesunglück (misfortune, which never comes singly), I pity the clown. Fortunately, this cartoon is only a fictional illustration that the Germans have a word for everything, even for the weirdest and the most unlikely situations. And these words are not artificially made-up, they are an integral and natural part of German language. So. Feierabend.

