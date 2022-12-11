« previous post |

I started to ponder this problem because, over in the comments section of "The value and validity of translation for learning classical languages" (12/9/22) where we are having an energetic discussion about how to pronounce "www", Philip Taylor averred, "I pronounce it as 'World-wide web' (i.e., three syllables)".

That took me a bit aback. Made me stop and think.

It must mean that Philip, and most people, I suppose, think they pronounce "world" as though it had one syllable. Fair enough. That's what all dictionaries and online resources I've consulted hold: "world" has only one syllable.

Now that's interesting! I pronounce "world" as though it had two syllables. It has two liquid consonants jammed together in there, and I want to keep them distinct so "world" doesn't come out sounding like "word" or "wold".

Before you start laughing at VHM's intransigence and obtuseness, please take a look at the long, detailed discussion of this problem on English Language Learners Stack Exchange: "How many syllables are there in 'world' in American English?" It's apparent that I'm not the only person on earth who thinks that "world" might have two syllables.

Merriam Webster Dictionary gives the transcription \ˈwər(-ə)ld/, it shows two vowels (2 ə) and two vowels often mean two syllables. And if you listen to the pronunciation, it sounds like two syllables.

Despite a spirited exchange in which one side maintains that most Americans pronounce "world" as if there are two vowels in it, while the other side, represented by a native British English speaker, hold that "US English speakers tend to draw out vowels", making it sound as though "world" has two syllables.

The conclusion of the designated answerer is that "world" is spelled as though it has one syllable, therefore it has one syllable. As for me, myself, and I, I pronounce "world" as "whir" (without any trace of an "h" sound in it) + "-uld". In doing so, I am not drawing out the vowel of the first syllable. I have a second vowel in the second syllable, and it is of different quality from the first vowel: w[h]ir-uld. My conclusion is that there's a difference between spelling and pronunciation — but everybody already knew that.

If you want to experience languages whose spellings have a lot of consonants but few vowels, take a look at some words in Polish and Czech (see under "Selected readings"). I remember taking a train through Czechia on my way to Hungary, I was bemused by station names that seemed unpronounceable because they had too many consonants and not enough vowels, but when I asked people how to pronounce them, somehow a sufficient number of vowels got added in to make them utterable. Even the short name Brno made me wonder how to get it out of one's mouth. When you hear it, though, the "r" is strongly trilled, and that propels it past the tongue. In the northwestern part of the city is Brno-Bystrc. Don't ask me how to say that, though I can give a good guess.

Returning briefly to "www", the way people pronounce acronyms is important, and it often reveals an in-group pronunciation and an out-group pronunciation. Here's an example. I've been aware of the American Institute of Indian Studies (AIIS) for at least four decades. In my mind and aloud, I've always pronounced their acronym as "A-I-I-S". Now that I've become a formal member of the South Asian Studies Graduate Group at Penn, I've had to change my pronunciation from out-group "A-I-I-S" to in-group "A double I S", because the in-group have told me that "A-I-I-S" sounds ridiculous.

How many syllables in "World Cup"? Definitely three for me.

