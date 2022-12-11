How many syllables in "World Cup"?
« previous post |
I started to ponder this problem because, over in the comments section of "The value and validity of translation for learning classical languages" (12/9/22) where we are having an energetic discussion about how to pronounce "www", Philip Taylor averred, "I pronounce it as 'World-wide web' (i.e., three syllables)".
That took me a bit aback. Made me stop and think.
It must mean that Philip, and most people, I suppose, think they pronounce "world" as though it had one syllable. Fair enough. That's what all dictionaries and online resources I've consulted hold: "world" has only one syllable.
Now that's interesting! I pronounce "world" as though it had two syllables. It has two liquid consonants jammed together in there, and I want to keep them distinct so "world" doesn't come out sounding like "word" or "wold".
Before you start laughing at VHM's intransigence and obtuseness, please take a look at the long, detailed discussion of this problem on English Language Learners Stack Exchange: "How many syllables are there in 'world' in American English?" It's apparent that I'm not the only person on earth who thinks that "world" might have two syllables.
Merriam Webster Dictionary gives the transcription \ˈwər(-ə)ld/, it shows two vowels (2 ə) and two vowels often mean two syllables. And if you listen to the pronunciation, it sounds like two syllables.
Despite a spirited exchange in which one side maintains that most Americans pronounce "world" as if there are two vowels in it, while the other side, represented by a native British English speaker, hold that "US English speakers tend to draw out vowels", making it sound as though "world" has two syllables.
The conclusion of the designated answerer is that "world" is spelled as though it has one syllable, therefore it has one syllable. As for me, myself, and I, I pronounce "world" as "whir" (without any trace of an "h" sound in it) + "-uld". In doing so, I am not drawing out the vowel of the first syllable. I have a second vowel in the second syllable, and it is of different quality from the first vowel: w[h]ir-uld. My conclusion is that there's a difference between spelling and pronunciation — but everybody already knew that.
If you want to experience languages whose spellings have a lot of consonants but few vowels, take a look at some words in Polish and Czech (see under "Selected readings"). I remember taking a train through Czechia on my way to Hungary, I was bemused by station names that seemed unpronounceable because they had too many consonants and not enough vowels, but when I asked people how to pronounce them, somehow a sufficient number of vowels got added in to make them utterable. Even the short name Brno made me wonder how to get it out of one's mouth. When you hear it, though, the "r" is strongly trilled, and that propels it past the tongue. In the northwestern part of the city is Brno-Bystrc. Don't ask me how to say that, though I can give a good guess.
Returning briefly to "www", the way people pronounce acronyms is important, and it often reveals an in-group pronunciation and an out-group pronunciation. Here's an example. I've been aware of the American Institute of Indian Studies (AIIS) for at least four decades. In my mind and aloud, I've always pronounced their acronym as "A-I-I-S". Now that I've become a formal member of the South Asian Studies Graduate Group at Penn, I've had to change my pronunciation from out-group "A-I-I-S" to in-group "A double I S", because the in-group have told me that "A-I-I-S" sounds ridiculous.
How many syllables in "World Cup"? Definitely three for me.
Selected readings
- "Cvrk" (6/5/20)
- "Dzwil" (11/3/15)
- "Words without vowels" (/2/20)
- "Interslavic" (9/24/19)
- "Caucasian words for tea" (1/26/17)
- "The languages of the Caucasus" (8/25/08)
- "Obituary: The Ubykh Language" (1/25/12)
- "Ubykh: requiem and revival" (1/26/19)
- "Syllables" (2/24/20)
- "English syllable detection" (2/26/20)
Taylor, Philip said,
December 11, 2022 @ 9:04 am
To be honest, I probably pronounce "WWW" more as /wɜːl·dwaɪ·dweb/ than /wɜːld·waɪd·web/. But the question of syllable count brings to mind an exchange with my wife (L1 = Vietnamese) earlier this week — she was giving the name of her hotel ("The Westberry Hotel") to an intending guest over the telephone, and spelled out the final two syllables because of the potential confusion with "bury". But she did not spell out the first syllable, and pronounced it clear as /wes/. After she had hung up, I mentioned to her that, like many / ?most? L1 speakers of Vietnamese, final consontal clusters pose a problem for her and are are usually pronounced with the final consonant omitted or, at the very least, severely de-stressed, a point which she immediately understood (this trait is shared by one of her managers, also L1 = Vietnamese). So my question to Victor (and to others who share his view that "World" has two syllables) is « how many syllables does "West" have ? ».
/df said,
December 11, 2022 @ 9:20 am
Useful comparison words:
* twirled
* whorled
* wold.
Ignoring all the variations of the "o" vowel, various Scottish accents seem to trill the "r" of "world" so much that a whole new vowel appears: /wʌrĭld/. Similarly S Irish /wʌrʌ̆ld/. Prof Mair possibly has some ancestry from these areas?
Of course the phrase "World Cup" has lost its meaning to British English speakers now … is it to do with Rugby?
cliff arroyo said,
December 11, 2022 @ 9:43 am
"Brno-Bystrc"
in Czech, y is always a vowel, pronounced (I'm fairly sure) like the Czech i. IINM usually there's usually difference but after some consonants (esp t, d, n) i palatalizes the consonant while y doesn't.