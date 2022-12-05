« previous post |

From RfP:

I’m one of those writers who will do just about anything to avoid using the same word—or, worse yet, the same phrase—within a short run of text. So imagine my horror this morning when, after hastily responding to a comment on your post about “Parse depth in essays vs. novels”, I noticed the following:

Although he is indeed making a case for the combination of text and images in “static print,” as becomes clear in the rest of the paragraph from which I have drawn this excerpt, I feel one can also infer that this quote provides yet one more reason for authors to make their case with, shall we say, salients rather than by means of a lengthy siege.

In spite of my haste in composing this comment, I still took care to ensure that I had spelled everything correctly, and that my syntax was appropriate for the formal register that I was using for my comment.

And I did happen to notice that I had used “one” twice within the same clause, but since that word was used in two different senses and I was in a hurry, I decided to let it stand.

After noticing—and agonizing over—my error with the phrase, I wondered about why this attitude is so deeply ingrained. So I decided to ask you about it, in hopes that there’s an underlying linguistic issue behind it.

I generally share RfP's editorial instinct, though I don't know much about this issue.

Two things occur to me.

First, re-use violations are naturally encouraged by the phenomenon of "self-priming" — see this or this. (And if you're not familiar with the concept of psychological priming, Wikipedia is here to help …)

And second — even though there's lots of advice Out There about avoiding repetition of words and phrases — there are also many kinds of lexical and phrasal repetition that are effective enough as rhetorical devices to have names going back to classical Greece. How do we distinguish bad re-use from good re-use?

