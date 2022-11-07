« previous post |

I was trying to find an old post I wrote about a dictionary of Japanese pronunciations of Chinese characters and put this in the Google search engine: victor mair language log dictionary japanese pronunciation (no quotation marks). I was thunderstruck by the first result (out of 188,000):

victor mair language log –> ヴィクトル・メアの言語ログ

Vu~ikutoru mea no gengo rogu

Then I added quotation marks to "language log" and searched this way:

victor mair "language log" dictionary japanese pronunciation

That got 12,900 ghits, including this one, the first, which was exactly what I was after:

"Sino-Japanese" (7/2/16)

which featured the work I was looking for:

ABC Dictionary of Sino-Japanese Readings

Author: Mair, Victor H.

ABC Chinese dictionary series at Hawaii

Google has saved me zillions of hours searching for obscure items, often in creative ways that I never expected.

Selected readings

Permalink