November 7, 2022 @ 9:43 am

I was trying to find an old post I wrote about a dictionary of Japanese pronunciations of Chinese characters and put this in the Google search engine:  victor mair language log dictionary japanese pronunciation (no quotation marks).  I was thunderstruck by the first result (out of 188,000):

victor mair language log       –>       ヴィクトル・メアの言語ログ  

Vu~ikutoru mea no gengo rogu

Then I added quotation marks to "language log" and searched this way:

victor mair "language log" dictionary japanese pronunciation

That got 12,900 ghits, including this one, the first, which was exactly what I was after:

"Sino-Japanese" (7/2/16)

which featured the work I was looking for:

ABC Dictionary of Sino-Japanese Readings

Author: Mair, Victor H.

ABC Chinese dictionary series at Hawaii

Google has saved me zillions of hours searching for obscure items, often in creative ways that I never expected.

 

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    November 7, 2022 @ 10:24 am

    When I want to search Language Log (via Google) for previous posts, I use the following syntax —

    "Victor Mair" dictionary japanese pronunciation +site:languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu

