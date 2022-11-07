More wonders of Google
I was trying to find an old post I wrote about a dictionary of Japanese pronunciations of Chinese characters and put this in the Google search engine: victor mair language log dictionary japanese pronunciation (no quotation marks). I was thunderstruck by the first result (out of 188,000):
victor mair language log –> ヴィクトル・メアの言語ログ
Vu~ikutoru mea no gengo rogu
Then I added quotation marks to "language log" and searched this way:
victor mair "language log" dictionary japanese pronunciation
That got 12,900 ghits, including this one, the first, which was exactly what I was after:
"Sino-Japanese" (7/2/16)
which featured the work I was looking for:
ABC Dictionary of Sino-Japanese Readings
Author: Mair, Victor H.
ABC Chinese dictionary series at Hawaii
Google has saved me zillions of hours searching for obscure items, often in creative ways that I never expected.
Philip Taylor said,
November 7, 2022 @ 10:24 am
When I want to search Language Log (via Google) for previous posts, I use the following syntax —