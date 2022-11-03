« previous post |

Received today the newsletter of INSTITUT RICCI – Centre Sèvres, Paris.

Actualités de novembre 2022



Le 19 octobre dernier, l'Institut Ricci a rendu hommage le temps d'une journée au grand sinologue disparu il y a un an, Léon Vandermeersch. A partir de son étude de la divination et de la naissance de l’écriture en Chine ancienne, il a mené une réflexion de fond sur les différences entre rationalités occidentale et chinoise, qualifiées respectivement de « téléologique » et « morphologique ». La journée a permis d’évoquer son apport à la compréhension de la Chine et, surtout, de convaincre les participants qu’il faudrait un colloque plus substantiel qui permettrait une évaluation approfondie de cet apport.

Google Translate:

November 2022 news

On October 19, the Ricci Institute paid tribute for a day to the great sinologist who died a year ago, Léon Vandermeersch. Based on his study of divination and the birth of writing in ancient China, he conducted a fundamental reflection on the differences between Western and Chinese rationalities, qualified respectively as “teleological” and “morphological”. The day provided an opportunity to discuss its contribution to the understanding of China and, above all, to convince the participants that a more substantial symposium would be needed which would allow an in-depth evaluation of this contribution.

I have long been aware of Professor Vandermeersch's work in these areas and am much intrigued by his findings. I will be keen to learn what a symposium on these topics might uncover.



