Kids' song: "Let's do nucleic acid"
The subtitles explain what's going on:
Refrain:
zuò hésuān
做核酸
"do / make nucleic acid"
Using the cultural weight of traditional Chinese poetry to rally people around regular nucleic acid testing and other mandates.
"Li Bai and I are doing nucleic acids"
"Lu You and I are doing nucleic acids"
"Du Mu and I are doing nucleic acids"
