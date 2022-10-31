« previous post | next post »

The subtitles explain what's going on:

Refrain:

zuò hésuān

做核酸

"do / make nucleic acid"

Using the cultural weight of traditional Chinese poetry to rally people around regular nucleic acid testing and other mandates.

"Li Bai and I are doing nucleic acids"

"Lu You and I are doing nucleic acids"

"Du Mu and I are doing nucleic acids"

