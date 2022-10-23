« previous post |

The term "eye dialect" has come to cover a range of non-standard spellings. At one end, we have a non-standard representation of a totally standard pronunciation, like "wuz" for "was" — and that's how the phrase's inventor, George Philip Krapp, meant "eye dialect" to be used:

The impression of popular speech is easily produced by a sprinkling of such forms as ain't, for isn't, done for did, them for those, and similar grammatical improprieties. This impression is often assisted by what may be termed "eye dialect," in which the convention violated is one of the eye, not the ear. Thus a dialect writer often spells a word like front as frunt, or face as fase, or picture as pictsher, not because he intends to indicate here a genuine difference of pronunciation, but the spelling is merely a friendly nudge to the reader, a knowing look which establishes a sympathetic sense of superiority between the author and reader as contrasted with the humble speaker of dialect.

It's natural to extend the phrase to cover representations of contextual reductions that are also entirely standard, like "ta" for "to" in a phrase like "went ta town", representing the pronunciation [tə]. American, at least, would always say it that way — it would be weird to say [wɛnt tu tɐʊn], unless some special context motivated that hyperarticulation.

And there's a further common extension, to things like "oi" or "ah" for "I" — regional, ethic, or class pronunciations.

Eye dialect is a common feature of comics, and Popeye (see also the Facebook and Wikipedia pages) is no exception. This panel from the 10/16/2022 strip exhibits all three of the subtypes discussed so far:

The spelling "eksposed" is classic Krappian eye dialect; "li'l", "t'be", and "t'all" represent reductions that are pretty much standard for American speakers, and "wrestlin'" is the usual presentation of "g-dropping", which is non-standard (though common) morphology in English around the world.

But something else happens in this sequence from the 9/25/2022 strip (click to embiggen):

The "k" in "amazink person" might represent a glottal stop, though it's not clear where that would come from, given Popeye's normal "-in'" present-participle ending. And the "k" in "parenks" doesn't represent any dialectal pronunciation that I'm familiar with, though that's maybe my ignorance. But the "sk" in "ain'tsk", "can'tsk", "gotsk"? That's apparently meant to signal Popeye's proud membership in some perceptually salient social group, of which he's apparently the only known representative. Though again, I may well be missing something.

I also wonder whether this has always been a feature of Popeye's way of talking, or whether it's an innovation due to R.K. Milholland, who took over the Sunday Popeye strips this year. It's certainly a consistent feature of recent Sunday strips, and I haven't seen it in the weekday strips, which are reruns of older strips due to Bud Sagendorf. Here's a sequence from the Sunday 9/11/2022 strip, which includes "petsk" for "pets", "gotsk" for "gots", and "can'tsk" for "can't":

Update — Ross Presser in the comments links to a "gotsk" from 2014, which makes sense since Randy Milholland is a Popeye traditionalist in such matters. This leaves the question of whether the final "sk" spellings actually represent the way any group of English speakers have ever talked, or alternatively are just an orthographic symbol, maybe generalized from extra final /s/ forms (like "gots" or first-person "needs", etc.) and the Popeye-symbolizing "k" in "eksposed", "amazink", etc.

