« previous post |

Here's why:

Now, multiply that by thousands of similarly seeming characters that, when written in regular script, are already hard enough to keep straight, yet become all the harder to distinguish when written in cursive. To read texts written in cursive, unless you are a master of that type of script, you have to have a pretty good idea of what the subject matter is about. Failing that, all you can do is struggle to recognize one of the characters in the given passage, then grab hold of it like it's a life raft. Then build out from that life raft and look around among the adjacent or nearby characters and hope that you recognize one that somehow fits together with the one you think you already know. After you have a phrase or two figured out, then you might start to have an idea about what the passage, or at least a part of it, is about.

Struggle some more, keep struggling, and eventually it's possible that you can discover some more threads. But don't be too stubborn. Face reality. You might just have to give up before you comprehend what the entire passage is about.

Roughly speaking, that may be the only way to deal with a stubbornly refractory text in cursive. On the other hand, thankfully, most texts in cursive consist partly, largely, or wholly of previously existing verbiage. If the text is a completely new creation, the sole individual who knows what it says may be the author him/herself.

Selected readings

Permalink