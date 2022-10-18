« previous post |

After uttering that affirmation in response to Peter Grubtal's wish (here) that "the [Butkara] stupa doesn't get destroyed like many other Buddhist relics in that area" — thinking of the Taliban and Bamiyan — I worried that what I said may have been too Christian and Jewish. Upon reflection, however, I realized that nothing could be more ecumenical (in the broadest sense) than "Amen":

Amen (Hebrew: אָמֵן, ʾāmēn; Ancient Greek: ἀμήν, amḗn; Classical Syriac: ܐܡܝܢ, 'amīn; Arabic: آمين, ʾāmīn) is an Abrahamic declaration of affirmation which is first found in the Hebrew Bible, and subsequently found in the New Testament. It is used in Jewish, Christian, and Muslim practices as a concluding word, or as a response to a prayer. Common English translations of the word amen include "verily", "truly", "it is true", and "let it be so". It is also used colloquially, to express strong agreement.

Like "Om / Aum", "a sonic representation of the divine" (source), "Amen" transcends specific religiosity. From deep in the throat to the lips, Om encompasses all sounds. As an aside, one of my students told me that his name was "Pranav". I asked him what it meant, and he said that it was Om. I queried, "How can that be? Om is Om. How can Pranav also be Om? How can Pranav be equal to Om?" The student told me that's just the way it is, so I looked it up, and, sure enough, Om is said to be "a very simple sound with a complex meaning. It is the whole universe coalesced into a single word, representing the union of mind, body, and spirit" (source). Praṇava (प्रणव) literally means "fore-sound", referring to Om as the primeval sound (source).

Amen is a word of Biblical Hebrew origin. It appears many times in the Hebrew Bible as a confirmatory response, especially following blessings. The basic triconsonantal root א-מ-נ, from which the word is derived, is common to a number of languages in the Semitic branch of the Afroasiatic languages, including biblical Aramaic. Meanings of the root in Hebrew include to be firm or confirmed, to be reliable or dependable, to be faithful, to have faith, to believe. The word was imported into Greek from the Judaism of the early Church. From Greek, amen entered other European languages. According to a standard dictionary etymology of the English word, amen passed from Greek into Late Latin, and thence into English.

From Hebrew, the word was later adopted into the Arabic religious vocabulary and leveled to the Arabic root ء م ن, which is of similar meanings to the Hebrew. The interjection occurs in the Christian and Islamic lexicons, most commonly in prayer, as well as secularly, albeit less commonly, so as to signify complete affirmation or deference. In religious texts, it occurs in Arabic translations of the Bible and after reciting the traditionally first chapter of the Quran, which is formally akin to religious supplications.

Popular among some theosophists, proponents of Afrocentric theories of history, and adherents of esoteric Christianity is the conjecture that amen is a derivative of the name of the Egyptian god Amun (which is sometimes also spelled Amen). Some adherents of Eastern religions believe that amen shares roots with the Hindu Sanskrit word Aum. Such external etymologies are not included in standard etymological reference works. The Hebrew word, as noted above, starts with aleph, while the Egyptian name begins with a yodh.

In French, the Hebrew word amen is sometimes translated as Ainsi soit-il, which means "So be it."

The linguist Ghil'ad Zuckermann argues that, as in the case of Hallelujah, the word amen is usually not replaced by a translation due to the speakers' belief in iconicity, their perception that there is something intrinsic about the relationship between the sound of the signifier (the word) and what it signifies (its meaning).

When I was a little boy and followed my Mother around to the many different churches to which she took us, particularly those that were more on the evangelical side, I was always mystified by how members of the congregation would punctuate the pastor's sermon by solemnly intoning "Amen!" at salient points I wondered what those vibrant tones meant as they echoed through the rafters of the high ceilings. They were both enchanting and forbidding.

May blessings be upon you, now and forever. Amen!

