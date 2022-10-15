Hipster beer names
« previous post |
I'm used to the names of beers-and-such following the pattern <BRAND> <STYLE>, like "Yuengling Golden Pilsner" or "Orval Trappist Ale". Occasionally things get a bit more creative, like "Victory HopDevil" or "Huyghe Delerium Tremens".
But a couple of days ago, in the food court of the Moynihan Train Hall in NYC, I was intrigued by a large ad for selections from Threes Brewing, which has a shop there. The picture below is what I think is the same line-up, copied from their website (click for a bigger version):
That particular array of beverage names, in left-to-right order, is
Fool's Errand, Temporary Identity, Here Ya Go, You People, I Hate Myself, Bad Wallpaper, Crying on the Inside, Logical Conclusion, Beyond the Void, Constant Disappointment, Chronic Myopia, Unreliable Narrator, Unintentional Fallacy.
On their website you can also find
Attention Span, Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More, What I Thought I Thought, Passing Time, Regional Dialekt, Theatre of the Absurd, Hold Your Applause, Unmitigated, Far Between, Food for Thought, Stasis, Yclept, My Righteous Self, Don't Fool Yourself, …
The website's tasting notes continue in the same vein, and not always in ways that make me eager to try a can. Thus for Beyond the Void we get "Genetically Modified Oranges, Papaya, Various Children Candies, Bouncy, Jello Shots".
What I Thought I Thought has "Natty, Kumquat, Sprite, Cosmo, Soft Oak"; Crying on the Inside has "Blood Orange, Rainbow Sorbet, White Papaya, Orange Tic Tacs, Resin".
Perhaps it's only a matter of time before we get similarly whimsical brands of cheese, yoghurt, salsa, and so on?
D.O. said,
October 15, 2022 @ 9:39 am
Drinking beer requires, or induces, mild depression.
Tim Rowe said,
October 15, 2022 @ 10:13 am
British real ales have long had whimsical names like that. Often with mild innuendo, though that's becoming less common as brewers come to realise the innuendo was probably putting as many people off as it was attracting.
Robert Coren said,
October 15, 2022 @ 10:19 am
I will confess that when I'm deciding what beer to order, I am often beguiled by interesting names. I also note that beer descriptions are getting more and more like the traditional ones for wine (which invariably described flavors I am unable to detect).
jin defang said,
October 15, 2022 @ 10:53 am
I noticed that all the cans in Prof. Liberman's photo are IPAs or "double IPAs," the latter being a mystery to this non-beer drinker. Wine names have also become more fanciful—one brand prominently displayed in my supermarket is "Cupcake," though I doubt the wine tastes like one. Another, whose name translates as "At the Old Farm" has a rooster prancing across the label. Yuck.
One wonders if the marketing technique isn't superior to the product.
Cervantes said,
October 15, 2022 @ 11:08 am
It seems like every beer in the cooler that isn't a national brand (Budweiser etc.) is an IPA, and they all have bizarre and irrelevant names. They probably get them from the band name generator.
Roscoe said,
October 15, 2022 @ 11:28 am
I think I saw that list on yesterday’s racing form.
Victor Mair said,
October 15, 2022 @ 11:53 am
They know their beers are insipid, so they make up for it with whacky names and whimsical non-ingredients.
Starry Gordon said,
October 15, 2022 @ 12:06 pm
I noticed the new breed of names in wines a few years ago. I conclude that those who buy and consume them don't actually care what they taste like; the point would be to strike an attitude and impress one's companions. But what do they drink when no one is looking?
David L said,
October 15, 2022 @ 12:30 pm
This is what happens when English and/or Philosophy majors can't find a decent job and decide to start a brewery instead.
To Prof. Mair's point, I have a general sense that the beers I prefer are the ones with plainer names. But more research is needed, as they say, and I may well undertake some this evening.
Stephen Hart said,
October 15, 2022 @ 12:56 pm
Cupcake is a vineyard name. They have wine names like Red Velvet, Black Forest and ordinary names for varietals.