« previous post |

I'm used to the names of beers-and-such following the pattern <BRAND> <STYLE>, like "Yuengling Golden Pilsner" or "Orval Trappist Ale". Occasionally things get a bit more creative, like "Victory HopDevil" or "Huyghe Delerium Tremens".

But a couple of days ago, in the food court of the Moynihan Train Hall in NYC, I was intrigued by a large ad for selections from Threes Brewing, which has a shop there. The picture below is what I think is the same line-up, copied from their website (click for a bigger version):

That particular array of beverage names, in left-to-right order, is

Fool's Errand, Temporary Identity, Here Ya Go, You People, I Hate Myself, Bad Wallpaper, Crying on the Inside, Logical Conclusion, Beyond the Void, Constant Disappointment, Chronic Myopia, Unreliable Narrator, Unintentional Fallacy.

On their website you can also find

Attention Span, Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More, What I Thought I Thought, Passing Time, Regional Dialekt, Theatre of the Absurd, Hold Your Applause, Unmitigated, Far Between, Food for Thought, Stasis, Yclept, My Righteous Self, Don't Fool Yourself, …

The website's tasting notes continue in the same vein, and not always in ways that make me eager to try a can. Thus for Beyond the Void we get "Genetically Modified Oranges, Papaya, Various Children Candies, Bouncy, Jello Shots".

What I Thought I Thought has "Natty, Kumquat, Sprite, Cosmo, Soft Oak"; Crying on the Inside has "Blood Orange, Rainbow Sorbet, White Papaya, Orange Tic Tacs, Resin".

Perhaps it's only a matter of time before we get similarly whimsical brands of cheese, yoghurt, salsa, and so on?

Permalink