…and ending a sentence is like dying.

What do I mean by this weird and even creepy statement?

Short answer: Your probability of continuing to live is not constant, but decreases exponentially as you get older. (Actuaries know this as the Gompertz-Makeham Law of Mortality, usually expressed in terms of your probability of dying.)

A generative model of this type, on a shorter time scale, is a surprisingly good fit to the distributions of speech- and silence-segment durations in speech, and also to the distribution of sentence lengths in text. A shockingly good fit, in most cases.

This all started with birdsong. Zebra Finch "song bouts" are sequences of "motifs", each of which is a (pretty much fixed) sequence of "syllables". (See "Finch Linguistics", 7/13/2011.) The number of motifs in a song bout varies, and so it seems reasonable to model the process as a two-state markov process, where the song bout is just one motif after another, with a fixed probability of stopping, P stop , and a complementary probability (1-P stop ) of continuing to sing:

But in the cited post I showed that the (empirical) stopping probability is not fixed, but rather declines exponentially from one motif repetition to the next. This makes sense — in effect the bird is getting tired — but it does mean that the bird's "grammar" is not Finite State.

In "Modeling repetitive behavior", 5/15/2015, I observed that as a consequence

In modeling the structure of simple repetitive behavior, considerations from (traditional) formal language theory can obscure rather than clarify the issues. These threats to insight include the levels of the Chomsky-Schützenberger hierarchy, the "recursion" controversy, and so on.

In contrast, in "Markov's Heart of Darkness", 7/18/2011, I found that paragraph lengths in Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness are (curiously) well modeled as a two-state Markov process:

(Though as we'll see below, empirical sentence-continuation probabilities in Heart of Darkness again look like a decaying exponential.)

In "Audiobooks as birdsong",7/10/2018, I applied the same idea to the distribution of speech-segment durations in (a locally re-aligned version of) the LibriSpeech corpus. Our local version has 5,831 chapters from 2,484 speakers, and a total duration of 1570:39:50.82, with 2,086,576 speech segments. And I found that the probability of continuing to talk, like the bird's probability of continuing to sing, was again very well modeled by a declining exponential, showing pretty much a straight line on a log scale.

In response to that post, Dean Foster clued me in to the relationship to the Gompertz-Makeham Law of Mortality.

More recently, since we've been using speech-segment and silence-segment durations as features in clinical applications, I did a little exploration of such exponential models of speech-segment distributions in conversational telephone speech — see "The dynamics of talk maps", 9/30/2022, and "More on conversational dynamics", 10/2/2022.

And just for fun, I thought I'd look at sentence-length distributions in a sample of books that I'd already divided into sentences (See e.g. "Historical trends in English sentence length and complexity" for the earlier goals…)

Here are the empirical probabilities of continuing, after each of the first 60 words in the 8,582 sentences of Jane Austen's novel Emma:

[1] 0.97051969 0.95374039 0.92880447 0.88767187 0.83989746 0.79025868 [7] 0.74096947 0.69436029 0.64751806 0.60382195 0.56012584 0.51794454 [13] 0.48391983 0.45222559 0.42123048 0.39419716 0.37100909 0.34921930 [19] 0.32614775 0.30540667 0.28897693 0.27079935 0.25553484 0.24166861 [25] 0.22791890 0.21428571 0.20251690 0.19074808 0.18072710 0.17187136 [31] 0.16208343 0.15346073 0.14530412 0.13726404 0.12887439 0.12013517 [37] 0.11360988 0.10696807 0.10102540 0.09601491 0.09053834 0.08552785 [43] 0.08063388 0.07632254 0.07247728 0.06898159 0.06560242 0.06350501 [49] 0.05954323 0.05593102 0.05278490 0.04987182 0.04660918 0.04392915 [55] 0.04206479 0.03950128 0.03728735 0.03588907 0.03390818 0.03262643

And here are the same numbers for the 6,241 sentences in Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express:

[1] 0.9604230091 0.9120333280 0.8460182663 0.7641403621 0.6672007691 [6] 0.5842012498 0.5093734978 0.4419163596 0.3775036052 0.3249479250 [11] 0.2783207819 0.2339368691 0.2033327992 0.1728889601 0.1454895049 [16] 0.1241788175 0.1070341291 0.0926133632 0.0828392886 0.0700208300 [21] 0.0597660631 0.0511136036 0.0429418362 0.0381349143 0.0331677616 [26] 0.0285210703 0.0249959942 0.0211504567 0.0184265342 0.0165037654 [31] 0.0144207659 0.0131389200 0.0107354591 0.0094536132 0.0084922288 [36] 0.0078513059 0.0078513059 0.0067296908 0.0064092293 0.0060887678 [41] 0.0057683064 0.0054478449 0.0046466912 0.0041659990 0.0032046146 [46] 0.0025636917 0.0020829995 0.0017625381 0.0016023073 0.0016023073 [51] 0.0014420766 0.0014420766 0.0014420766 0.0012818459 0.0011216151 [56] 0.0011216151 0.0006409229 0.0006409229 0.0004806922 0.0004806922

In both cases, the numbers are not only decreasing monotonically, but are eerily well fitted by an exponential:

A few other plots:

Including one showing the fit for Heart of Darkness, which is pretty good despite the relatively small number of sentences (2,374):

Just to show that it ain't necessarily so — for some reason, Gibbon's Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire seems to work differently, though Hobbes' Leviathan is fairly Gompertzian:

I'm glad, because this helps make it clear that not every possible distribution of sentence lengths necessarily shows the Gompertz-Makeham patterns. (Assuming that the Gibbon result is not the result of a bug in my sentence-division program…)

10,000 sentences with normally-distributed random lengths (mean 30, sd 8) show a similar lack of exponential fit:

The histograms of sentence lengths in Gibbon and in the synthetic set:

Why do sentences in most books work like mortality statistics? Some kind of Central Limit Theorem for recursive Merge? Perhaps someone will explain it to us in the comments.

