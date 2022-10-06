What happened to all the, like, prescriptivists?
Why are men, part 2,624 pic.twitter.com/OYjOViLcgA
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 4, 2022
These are the cited interviews:
"Putin's Nukes (with Julia Ioffe)", Stay Tuned with Preet 9/29/2022
"What's Going on in Russia, with Vindman and Ioffe", The Lawfare Podcast 10/3/2022
And a quick scan suggests that "David Gerson" is over-sensitive to the point of hallucination. I don't have time this morning to check in greater depth, but Julia Ioffe's first (2-minute-long) answer in the Lawfare podcast contains not a single instance of like, you know, or I mean:
Not that few fillers, hedges, or discourse-markers would have been anything to complain about… See below for some past LLOG discussion of (complaints about) such things.
But what struck me most about David Gerson's complaint was not its weak empirical and linguistic basis, but rather its very existence. Where have all the prescriptivist peevers gone?
Once mass-media sources were rife with columns and op-eds complaining about kids today and their ignorant, illogical, annoying language. And the growth of social media has given a megaphone for the expression of every sort of prejudice — except, I think, this one.
Are there fewer linguistic peevers out there? Have the counter-peeving arguments gained ground? Or have linguistic peeves been displaced or overwhelmed by other arguments about other issues?
Or am I just wrong about this?
Update — since Philip Taylor was triggered by the single example of discourse-marker "like" in the podcast's into, I've added the audio to Ioffe's second (2:29) answer below, which is also devoid of other examples:
So there's one example of discourse-marker "like" in the first 5 minutes of her side of the podcast, which (given the expected speaking rate of about 200 words/minute) amounts to about a thousand words. Hypersensitivity much?
Philip Taylor said,
October 6, 2022 @ 6:21 am
In the link provided to ""What's Going on in Russia, with Vindman and Ioffe", The Lawfare Podcast 10/3/2022", I find the first unnecessary "like" at approximately 22 seconds in — ("like, there is really, not any doubt that …").
As regards "Where have all the prescriptivist peevers gone?", at least one is alive and well and comments regularly on Language Log.
[(myl) Irrelevant and obnoxious. Philip ignored the 2-minute answer that I cited in the post, which (as I wrote) is devoid of any relevant expressions, and instead was triggered was one (in my opinion entirely unproblematic) instance of "like" in a 30-second quote used in the podcast's intro. For other examples of that type of "like" from various professors, U.S. Presidents, and God, see the links at the end of the post.
I should add that the relevant uses of "like" are sanctioned by the OED, with citations going back to 1788:
like, adj., adv., conj., and prep.
6.a. Used conversationally to qualify a preceding (or in later use also following) statement, suggesting that the statement is approximate, or signifying a degree of uncertainty on the part of the speaker as to whether an expression is pertinent or acceptable: ‘as it were’, ‘so to speak’, ‘in a manner of speaking’. Also used simply as a filler, or as an intensifier used to focus attention on the statement retrospectively.
]
LW said,
October 6, 2022 @ 6:22 am
two possible hypotheses:
1. the people who used to write most of those op-eds have now retired, and younger people don't care (as much).
2. the people who complain about linguistic peeves also tend to be people who complain about social media. complaining about social media has become a very popular point of view these days, and so many of them had to delete their accounts to avoid looking like hypocrites that they aren't around to write about their peeves anymore.
or a more positive alternative explanation: i remember when LL used to have (it seemed like) weekly posts on terrible science reporting by the BBC News website. those seem to have dried up as well – could it be that media outlets have started to reassess whether publishing junk science (including language peeving) is something they should be doing?
Michael M said,
October 6, 2022 @ 6:44 am
I think there are two somewhat-related explanations, both largely having to do with leftish politics, and then a third highly speculative one.
1) It is difficult to separate prescriptivism from stigmatisation of non-standard dialects. You can complain about the kids these saying 'like' too much, but a lot of complaints sound like you're devaluing about AAVE, or even just the English of L2 speakers. Tricky ground in some circles, especially elite publications.
2) The kind of people who love policing language now police political language. It was always more about being right and correcting people rather than specific principles, so now these people go around correcting 'seniors' to 'older adults' and what have you. This is now a marker of prestige dialect much more than formally correct speech is, especially online.
3) Speculative, but most of the things prescriptivists used to complain about are part of my speech, and I'm nearly 40. My generation should be complaining about Zoomer speech, but I don't know what the stereotypes around it are. Maybe due to social media innovations have less of a generation gap, or conversely the TikTok world is so separate from my world that I don't hear their speech often enough. But I genuinely don't know if I wanted to complain about the 'kids these days,' what I'd complain about!
Philip Taylor said,
October 6, 2022 @ 6:52 am
Mark had already indicated in a private e-mail that he found my comment(s) to be "[i]rrelevant and obnoxious", for reasons which I completely failed (and fail) to understand. My reply was on-topic and addressed the two key points that he had made in his post :
[1] "Julia Ioffe's first (2-minute-long) answer in the Lawfare podcast contains not a single instance of like, you know, or I mean:"
[2] "Where have all the prescriptivist peevers gone?"
And yes, I did "ignore the 2-minute answer that [Mark] cited in the post", preferring to go to the audio recording itself to hear what she had actually said. Whilst I do not believe for one second that Mark selected the two-minute extract because it demonstrated the point that he was seeking to make, others, less honourable, might well do so, and I therefore always prefer to go to the original source rather than to an extract cited.
[(myl) I didn't just "cite" the answer, I linked to the audio. It's the full audio of Ioffe's first reponse in the podcast.]
As to whether her first "like" is unnecessary or "[just an] other example of that type of 'like' from various professors, U.S. Presidents, and God", clearly that is subjective, but for me, a 75-year-old native speaker of British English, it is totally unnecessary and adds nothing whatsoever to the discourse.
[(myl) I looked on YouTube for any lectures or interviews involving (this) Philip Taylor, so we could verify that his contributions contain nothing that "is totally unnecessary and adds nothing whatsoever to the discourse", but I failed to find any. However, Strunk & White would complain that in that last quoted phrase, the words "totally" and "whatsoever" are superfluous fluff.]
Cervantes said,
October 6, 2022 @ 7:14 am
It is certainly part of the human condition to insert the occasional filler or hesitation word in natural speech. However, I don't think it's priggish to note that some people have verbal tics, such as inserting "like" or "sort of" at random points in almost every sentence, that detract from effective communication. I have a colleague who inserts "sort of" into most assertions, when he in fact means precisely what he is saying. I don't know what this has to do with Shakespeare's grave (and he can't turn over in it anyway because his remains are missing), but it is something people would be well advised not to do.
[(myl) Of course. But if someone is triggered by one hedge, filler, or discourse particle every few hundred (or thousand) words? Very few speakers are going avoid annoying them, if they're honest about it.]
Yuval said,
October 6, 2022 @ 7:29 am
From my neck of the woods I'd say you're wrong—Hebrew Twitter bursts every what seems like 3-4 days from yet another such peevester airing out the same tired peevish takes.
[(myl) Interesting. I don't see that on the English side. Is Twitter just guiding me away from much things, given my (limited) history on the site? Or is there a (current) language/culture difference here?]
bks said,
October 6, 2022 @ 7:55 am
With the universality of the Internet, it's become trivial to refute prescriptivist peeving. When Strunk&White ruled, it was an uphill battle.
Roscoe said,
October 6, 2022 @ 8:32 am
Speaking of bygone phenomena, how many people still use the expression “to turn over in one’s grave”? (I thought it had been eclipsed long ago by “to spin in one’s grave.”)
Minivet said,
October 6, 2022 @ 8:33 am
Back in the 2000s, with _Eats, Shoots, & Leaves_ a symptom, it was pretty popular among young, educated people to pounce on perceived bad English.
Since then, there has been a turn in internet culture (in the same generation) toward descriptivism and, more generally, kindness as default. Look at XKCD recovering from the old online trend to dismiss "sportsball"; I understand the popular podcast MBMBaM also exemplified this attitude shift over its run.
I include myself in both of the patterns above, by the way. I can't speak as much to where Zoomers are; it is probably also true that now the pouncing is more often political.