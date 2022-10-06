« previous post |

Why are men, part 2,624 pic.twitter.com/OYjOViLcgA — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 4, 2022

These are the cited interviews:

"Putin's Nukes (with Julia Ioffe)", Stay Tuned with Preet 9/29/2022

"What's Going on in Russia, with Vindman and Ioffe", The Lawfare Podcast 10/3/2022

And a quick scan suggests that "David Gerson" is over-sensitive to the point of hallucination. I don't have time this morning to check in greater depth, but Julia Ioffe's first (2-minute-long) answer in the Lawfare podcast contains not a single instance of like, you know, or I mean:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Not that few fillers, hedges, or discourse-markers would have been anything to complain about… See below for some past LLOG discussion of (complaints about) such things.

But what struck me most about David Gerson's complaint was not its weak empirical and linguistic basis, but rather its very existence. Where have all the prescriptivist peevers gone?

Once mass-media sources were rife with columns and op-eds complaining about kids today and their ignorant, illogical, annoying language. And the growth of social media has given a megaphone for the expression of every sort of prejudice — except, I think, this one.

Are there fewer linguistic peevers out there? Have the counter-peeving arguments gained ground? Or have linguistic peeves been displaced or overwhelmed by other arguments about other issues?

Or am I just wrong about this?

"It's like so unfair", 11/22/2003

"Like is, like, not really like if you will", 11/22/2003

"Exclusive: God uses 'like' as a hedge", 1/3/2004

"Divine ambiguity", 1/4/2004

"Grammar critics are, like, annoyed really weird", 2/13/2004

"Seems like, go, all", 11/15/2004

"I'm like, all into this stuff", 11/15/2004

"I'm starting to get like 'This is really interesting'", 11/16/2004

"This is, like, such total crap?", 5/15/2005

"Language Log like list", 5/26/2005

"Like totally presidential", 8/17/2007

"'Like' youth and sex", 6/28/2011

"If you will…", 7/29/2011

"Americans: 90% on the right, if you will", 7/30/2011

"A floating kind of thing", 1/12/2012

"'I feel like'", 8/24/2013

"Like thanks", 11/26/2015

Update — since Philip Taylor was triggered by the single example of discourse-marker "like" in the podcast's into, I've added the audio to Ioffe's second (2:29) answer below, which is also devoid of other examples:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

So there's one example of discourse-marker "like" in the first 5 minutes of her side of the podcast, which (given the expected speaking rate of about 200 words/minute) amounts to about a thousand words. Hypersensitivity much?

Permalink