I have mixed feelings about the International Phonetic Alphabet. It's good to have standard symbols for representing phonological categories across languages and varieties. You need to know the IPA in order to understand books and papers on many speech-related subjects, as well as for practical things like learning to sing the words of songs in languages you don't know. And the IPA is certainly better than the various clunky alternatives for (symbolic) dictionary pronunciation fields. So I teach it in intro courses.

But there are two kinds of objections to it:

Some of its representational choices are weird: reserving /a/ for a vowel category that's rare in the world's languages, while assigning /ɐ/ to what is probably the commonest vowel category of all; insisting that affricates must be a sequence of two symbols (like /tʃ/), even though they function as single phonemes in many languages; and so on. It encourages the fiction that phonetic interpretation should be represented symbolically, rather than as a mapping from symbols to signals.

The first problem has resulted in some systematic rebellions, like the preference of Americanists for affricate symbols like /č/.

The second problem causes significant confusion in the phonological and sociolinguistic literature. For some motivation, see "On beyond the (International Phonetic) Alphabet", 5/19/2018, and "Farther on beyond the IPA", 1/18/2020. For a deeper dive, see my 2018 book chapter "Towards Progress in Theories of Language Sound Structure".

But yesterday, as I revised some of the lecture notes for my intro course, I was surprised — and amused — to find that my suggestion to check out Google's results for IPA tutorial now yields pages of references to "Ingenuity Pathway Analysis", where Pathway Analysis is "the term from molecular biology for a curated schematic representation of a well characterized segment of the molecular physiological machinery", and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis is proprietary software from the company formerly known as Ingenuity (now QIAGEN) .

It's incidentally interesting how many random choices from the set of (26^3 = 17,576) 3-letter sequences are internet-meaningful, often in several ways. Here are five (literally) random examples: DNU, GWI, YTF, AZO, GTO. I haven't checked the whole set, but there may well not be any orphan members.

[If you want to continue the exploration yourself, point this program at a file with one letter per line. Or this R sequence:

Alphabet=strsplit("abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz", "*") sample(unlist(Alphabet),size=3,replace=T)

]

