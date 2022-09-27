« previous post |

As native speakers of English, we have a direct, non-analytical understanding of the differences among "look", "see", and "watch", the three main verbs for expressing visual perception. The first indicates that we have a purposive gaze at / toward / for something; the second that our sight focuses on what we were looking for; and the third adds a durative aspect of observing what we were looking for and saw.

A few days ago, I came across a mention of the term "look-see", and it brought back the memory of when I first learned the Mandarin word kànjiàn 看見 ("see") half a century ago, which struck me powerfully as having the same construction as "look-see". Moreover, I knew enough about pidgin English to realize that "look-see" had a strong pidgin Gefühl to it.

Now, having reflected on the matter for several days, I have decided it's high time to see if there is any connection between "look-see" and kànjiàn 看見 ("see").

In the whole of Mandarin grammar, one of my favorite features is verbal complements. A complement is a word or phrase following a verb (including stative / adjectival verbs) that provides additional information or nuance to the verb. Verbal complements in Mandarin are of several types.

1. resultative complement

2. potential complement

3. directional complement

4. complement of degree

5. complement of state

6. quantitative complement

7. locational complement

8. time complement

I used to enjoy playing around with all the different types of complements. For example, complement of degree:

hǎo de bùdeliǎo

好得不得了

"exceptionally good"

N.B.: This one is complicated by the fact that the marker / particle of the complement of degree, de 得, is repeated in the colloquial ending (bùdeliǎo 不得了) indicating extremely / amazingly / incredibly.

Kànjiàn 看見 ("see") is essentially a resultative complement construction: you look with the result that you see, hence "see". You can break up that resultative construction with the particle de 得 and turn the jiàn 見 part into a potential complement:

positive — kàn dé jiàn 看得見 ("can see")

negative — kàn bù jiàn 看不見 ("cannot see")

Wishing to see if anyone else had noticed the similarity between pidgin-like "look-see" and Mandarin kànjiàn 看見 ("see"), I went straight to the mother lode of English etymology, the OED, and what did I find:

Look-see, v. Origin: A borrowing from Chinese Pidgin English. Etymon: Chinese Pidgin English look-see. Etymology: < Chinese Pidgin English look-see < look v. + see v., apparently after a Chinese expression with a resultative construction (in which the second element represents the result of an action specified by the first), although the exact model is unclear and may be from any of several varieties of Chinese; compare e.g. (Mandarin) kànjiàn to see ( < kàn to look + jiàn to see). colloquial. Only in the infinitive and imperative. Now somewhat rare. 1. intransitive. To investigate, find out, examine; (also in weakened sense) to see. Now rare. 1862 National Mag. 12 157/2 I went up to ‘look see’, and found that they were working away admirably. 1863 A. A. Fisher Personal Narr. Three Years' Service in China ii. 35 To ‘look see’ is..much more than to look; perhaps what an American would call to prospect. 1898 Japan Weekly Mail 29 Dec. 688/1 A Chinese Imperial Commission was despatched to the West ‘to look-see’, and write reports. 1919 Boys' Life Aug. 13/2 I sent Billi down to look-see. 1921 Z. Grey Call of Canyon (1924) v. 107 Come—looksee, as they Indians say. 1950 P. Larkin Let. 20 May in Sel. Lett. (1992) 164 This life is a regular bastard, looksee! 2007 A. E. Abney Wings over Illinois ii. 208 Back to the airport for the tower to look-see. 2. transitive. To inspect, examine, look at (something). Chiefly with indirect question as object: to see, find out, ascertain (how, if, etc.). 1867 Chambers's Jrnl. 9 Nov. 717/1 He would often..come to my berth, as he said, ‘to look see how master was’. 1877 in R. C. Houghton Women of Orient viii. 165 I wish that you could..have been there to ‘look see’ the entertainment, as the Chinaman says. 1898 Jrnl. Soc. Arts 24 June 683/1 Gentlemen who are employed in walking round the mills to ‘look-see’ if others are attending to their work. 1912 C. D. Mackellar Scented Isles & Coral Gardens 307 All Chinese boats have the two eyes in the bows, to ‘look-see’ where they are going. 1995 M. Collins Colour of Forgetting 36 Learn to laugh, you hear, chile. Don't even wait to look see if you find a funny side. Look-see, n. Origin: Either (i) a borrowing from Chinese Pidgin English. Or (ii) formed within English, by conversion. Etymons: Chinese Pidgin English look-see ; look-see v. Etymology: Either < Chinese Pidgin English look-see, noun ( < look see , verb: see look-see v.)

Bingo! Look-see for yourself.

