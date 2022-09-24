Toilet culture in Xi’an
From Francis Miller:
The notice says:
xiǎobiàn rù chí
小便入池
"urine enters the pool", i.e., "pee into the urinal"
Xiǎobiàn 小便 is usually a noun ("urine; pee; piss"), though it can also be a verb ("urinate; pass water; to pee; to piss"). Here, however, because the following word, rù 入 ("enter") is the verb, xiǎobiàn 小便 has to be nominal. Hence, "(as for) pee[ing], [have / cause it] to enter the pool", i.e., "pee into the urinal" — not on the floor / wall / etc.
