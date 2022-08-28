I dunno1 or I dunno2 or I dunno3?
And don't forget I dunno4 . . .
Today's For Better or For Worse starts this way:
The pattern continues:
The crisis:
And the resolution:
The (currently) featured comment:
Speaking for myself, I identify with Liz in this exchange. I should be able to give a better answer to the "How do I tell which is which?" question, but I can't. And unfortunately there's no sound track, so those of us interested in the interpretation of prosody are left to speculate, even about our own methods of communication.
Coby said,
August 28, 2022 @ 11:08 am
The subscripts in the title remind me of Korzybski.
David P said,
August 28, 2022 @ 5:22 pm
Korzybski! I'm 70, so I understand this comment. Does anyone still read him?