« previous post |

And don't forget I dunno 4 . . .

Today's For Better or For Worse starts this way:





The pattern continues:



The crisis:

And the resolution:

The (currently) featured comment:

Speaking for myself, I identify with Liz in this exchange. I should be able to give a better answer to the "How do I tell which is which?" question, but I can't. And unfortunately there's no sound track, so those of us interested in the interpretation of prosody are left to speculate, even about our own methods of communication.

Permalink