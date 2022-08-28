I dunno1 or I dunno2 or I dunno3?

August 28, 2022 @ 10:27 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

And don't forget I dunno4 . . .

Today's For Better or For Worse starts this way:


The pattern continues:

The crisis:

And the resolution:

The (currently) featured comment:

Speaking for myself, I identify with Liz in this exchange. I should be able to give a better answer to the "How do I tell which is which?" question, but I can't. And unfortunately there's no sound track, so those of us interested in the interpretation of prosody are left to speculate, even about our own methods of communication.

 

2 Comments »

  1. Coby said,

    August 28, 2022 @ 11:08 am

    The subscripts in the title remind me of Korzybski.

  2. David P said,

    August 28, 2022 @ 5:22 pm

    Korzybski! I'm 70, so I understand this comment. Does anyone still read him?

