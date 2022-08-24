Old-timey contractions
Today's Dinosaur Comics suggests that "RADICAL LINGUISTIC FREEDOM IS WITHIN OUR REACH":
Mouseover title: "you'dn't've any opinions on my use of contractions, wouldn't'ou?"
Ryan's addition — August 24th, 2022: Contractions are great because it's language speakers saying "Phrases today have too many syllables. Please eliminate three." and then DOING IT.
There are also newer contractions, like "I'ma" (7/3/2005). And phonetic reductions that (almost) everybody uses, but (almost) nobody ever writes, like " I dwanna" ( = [ˈɑjdəˌwɑnə] or [ˈɑjdˌwɑnə]) for "I don't want to".
Of course all this follows from the fact that "pronunciation" is a mapping from symbols to signals, not symbols to symbols (even IPA symbols). See e.g.
Philip Taylor said,
August 24, 2022 @ 10:37 am
Never in a million years would I say "I dwanna" with the intended meaning "I don't want to" but I can just imagine myself, in an unguarded moment and in the most casual circumstances, saying "I dwanna" with the intended meaning "I would want to" [1], so 100% out of phase with your analysis, Mark.
——–
[(myl) "100% out of phase with your analysis" = good empirical support :-)…
I should have said "(almost) everybody in America uses", of course. And there are plenty of non-standard common reductions of function-word sequences in (varieties of) British English as well, though I expect that you would reject them due to [redacted] ]
Bloix said,
August 24, 2022 @ 10:39 am
At one time can't was a contraction for can it: “Can’t be otherwise?” John Webster, The White Devil (1612).
Philip Taylor said,
August 24, 2022 @ 11:25 am
Yes, well, I would have corrected "100%" to "180°" had the much-asked-for editing functionality been exposed within this forum's infrastructure, but thought that it was not worth correcting in a second post. But as to "(almost) everybody in America uses" ["I dwanna" to mean "I don't want to"], I remain unconvinced, and look forward to reading your American contributors' views on this.
john burke said,
August 24, 2022 @ 11:27 am
My maternal grandmother, born 188? in Berezdov, Ukraine, emigrated to the US about 1921. Her English was (in my opinion) good, though not unaccented, but included some idiosyncratic usages, one of which was "dassn't," which meant roughly "mustn't" with a note of warning. I eventually decided the basis of this was "daren't," "darestn't," or even perhaps "durstn't," though I don't know where or in what context she acquired it.