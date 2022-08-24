« previous post |

Today's Dinosaur Comics suggests that "RADICAL LINGUISTIC FREEDOM IS WITHIN OUR REACH":

Mouseover title: "you'dn't've any opinions on my use of contractions, wouldn't'ou?"

Ryan's addition — August 24th, 2022: Contractions are great because it's language speakers saying "Phrases today have too many syllables. Please eliminate three." and then DOING IT.

There are also newer contractions, like "I'ma" (7/3/2005). And phonetic reductions that (almost) everybody uses, but (almost) nobody ever writes, like " I dwanna" ( = [ˈɑjdəˌwɑnə] or [ˈɑjdˌwɑnə]) for "I don't want to".

Of course all this follows from the fact that "pronunciation" is a mapping from symbols to signals, not symbols to symbols (even IPA symbols). See e.g.

"On beyond the (International Phonetic) Alphabet", 4/19/2018

"Farther on beyond the IPA", 1/18/2020

