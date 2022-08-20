« previous post |

Today I went to a shop in a nearby mall. I heard two people who worked there speaking a language that sounded a bit like Arabic, but was softer and different enough that I could tell it wasn't really Arabic — al-ʻArabīyah al-Fuṣḥā (العربية الفصحى) ("eloquent Arabic").

They were a young woman in her early 20s and a man who was probably in his late 20s or early 30s. The woman was Moroccan and the man Algerian.

I asked them what language they were speaking and the man said he was speaking Arabic. The woman declared, "I would never say that I speak Arabic. I don't understand people who speak Arabic and they don't understand me. I am half Berber and I speak a Berber tribal language." The man, who had honey blond hair and blue eyes, chided her and said, "You do speak Arabic." She replied, "Never!"

She was quite adamant about not speaking Arabic, and I wanted to find out why, but we were in a shop with other customers, and the Moroccan woman and Algerian man had work to do, so it wasn't convenient for me to pursue the matter further.

MSA [VHM: Modern Standar Arabic] is loosely uniform across the Middle East as it is based on the convention of Arabic speakers rather than being a regulated language which rules are followed (that is despite the number of academies regulating Arabic). It can be thought of as being in a continuum between CA ([VHM: Classical Arabic] the regulated language described in grammar books) and the spoken vernaculars while leaning much more to CA in its written form than its spoken form.[citation needed]

Regional variations exist due to influence from the spoken vernaculars. TV hosts who read prepared MSA scripts, for example in Al Jazeera, are ordered to give up national or ethnic pronunciations by changing their pronunciation of certain phonemes (e.g. the realization of the Classical jīm ج as [ɡ] by Egyptians), though other traits may show the speaker's region, such as the stress and the exact value of vowels and the pronunciation of other consonants. People who speak MSA also mix vernacular and Classical in pronunciation, words, and grammatical forms. Classical/vernacular mixing in formal writing can also be found (e.g., in some Egyptian newspaper editorials); others are written in Modern Standard/vernacular mixing, including entertainment news.

(source)

The situation in China, where there is a strong central government that can enforce uniformity and squeeze the topolects out of existence, is very different. The authorities in China can tell people that there is only one correct written Sinitic language and even only one correct spoken language, and that is Modern Standard Mandarin. In China, it is wrong to write or speak other types of Sinitic. So far as I understand, in the Arabic world, it is "permitted" to write in the separate regional vernaculars. The difference is very much a matter of politics. In the Arabic world, while there is only one holy scripture, the Quran, sharp schisms separate the believers, and politics are deeply divisive. All of this plays out differently in people's perceptions of language and ethnicity.

Selected readings

Permalink