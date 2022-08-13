« previous post |

[This is a guest post by David Moser]

I happened to notice the following bit of character-shape play on a YouTube site called "Wen Zhao tangu lunjin" 《文昭谈古论今》。 He's talking about the tourists on Hainan island who were stuck there after a sudden Covid breakout. In expressing the observation that these sudden incidents occur time and time again, he used a four-character phrase that is evidently a new Internet slang, 又双叒叕 yòu shuāng ruò zhuó, in which each subsequent character adds another 又 component, a visual representation of the concept "over and over again".

这7天中要进行5次核算检查，都隐性才能够离（海南）岛。所以大家看，魔幻现实是不是又双叒叕上演了？

Here it is in traditional characters where the wordplay breaks down because 双 is written 雙.

這7天中要進行5次核算檢查，都隱性才能夠離（海南）島。所以大家看，魔幻現實是不是又雙叒叕上演了？

Transcription: Zhè 7 tiān zhòng yào jìnxíng 5 cì hésuàn jiǎnchá, dōu yǐnxìng cái nénggòu lí (Hǎinán) dǎo. Suǒyǐ dàjiā kàn, móhuàn xiànshí shì bùshì yòu shuāng ruò zhuó shàngyǎnle?

Translation:

These 7 days 5 nucleic acid tests are required, and only if all five test results are negative will they be allowed to leave the island. So you see, this "magical realism" scenario is played out again and again? (又双叒叕上演了)

