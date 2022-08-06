The Cat in the Tricorne Hat
In "Trends in book titles" (8/5/2022) I discussed the title-page complexity's of P. Sproson's 1740 work "THE ART of READING: OR, THE ENGLISH TONGUE MADE Familiar and easy to the meanest Capacity", and observed that "There's also more to say about Mr. Sproson's reader".
One thing to start with: Sproson provides a series of reading lessons featuring sequences of words of increasing length and complexity. And some of them achieve a sort of accidental Seuss-ish poetry, e.g. this section of a lesson "consisting of words not exceeding two letters in each":
is my ox to go
my ox is to go
of us or to us
of me or to me
to us or of us
to me or of me
is it to be so
it is to be so
to be so it is
is it so to be
it is so to be
is it so to me
is it so to us
to me it is so
to us so it is
to us it is so
is he to go in
to go in he is
he is to go in
be ye to go in
am I to go in
I am to go in
ye be to go in
to go in ye be
am I to go up
to go up I am
if so be we go
if we be to go