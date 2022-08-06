« previous post |

In "Trends in book titles" (8/5/2022) I discussed the title-page complexity's of P. Sproson's 1740 work "THE ART of READING: OR, THE ENGLISH TONGUE MADE Familiar and easy to the meanest Capacity", and observed that "There's also more to say about Mr. Sproson's reader".

One thing to start with: Sproson provides a series of reading lessons featuring sequences of words of increasing length and complexity. And some of them achieve a sort of accidental Seuss-ish poetry, e.g. this section of a lesson "consisting of words not exceeding two letters in each":

is my ox to go

my ox is to go

of us or to us

of me or to me

to us or of us

to me or of me

is it to be so

it is to be so

to be so it is

is it so to be

it is so to be

is it so to me

is it so to us

to me it is so

to us so it is

to us it is so

is he to go in

to go in he is

he is to go in

be ye to go in

am I to go in

I am to go in

ye be to go in

to go in ye be

am I to go up

to go up I am

if so be we go

if we be to go

Permalink