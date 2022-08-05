« previous post |

In learning Mandarin, after words for "hello", "how are you?", "goodbye", "yes", "no", "thank you", "where", and a couple dozen other basic expressions, one graduates to the next level of linguistic subtlety by learning "polite talk" (kèqì huà 客氣話) such as "bù hǎoyìsi 不好意思" and "bù gǎndāng 不敢當".

Both are well-nigh untranslatable, at least not with a single English term, since their meanings are so context sensitive.

"bù hǎoyìsi 不好意思"

syllable by syllable: "not good idea-thought", where "yìsi 意思" could be rendered as:

meaning

idea

wish

desire

hint

sense

significance

fun

interest

connotation

gist

hint

trace

suggestion

sign

indicator

point

pleasure

judgement

attitude

hobby

joy

belief

denotation

excitement

exuberance

exuberancy

opinion

view

activity

attention

concentration

estimation

import

notice

proposal

intent

thought

token of affection / appreciation

to give as a small token

to do something as a gesture of goodwill, etc.

friendship

camaraderie

what I'm getting / driving at is

the central idea of an article

Taken as a whole, "bù hǎoyìsi 不好意思" can mean:

excuse me

(feel / be) embarrassed / shy (to do something or accept someone's praise)



find embarrassing to do



be ill-at-ease

(be) ashamed (of)

(be) sorry — esp. for inconveniencing somebody or causing them expense

Exhausting, if not exhaustive!

Let's hope the next example is less tortuous!

"bù gǎndāng 不敢當"

syllable by syllable: "not dare bear / undertake", keeping in mind that "dāng 當", among many additional meanings in other grammatical contexts, could be rendered as:

to face; to turn towards

to bear; to withstand; to resist

to undertake; to manage; to take charge of

to work as; to serve as

to match equally; to equal; to be equal to

to regard something/someone as; to think; to treat something/someone as

Taken as a whole, "bù gǎndāng 不敢當" can mean:

you flatter me; I wouldn't presume; I don't deserve this (praise, reward etc.)

don't / wouldn't dare

dare not act / serve as

dare not (take on the role of)

I dare not accept (the honor)

unworthy of / to

When I was learning Mandarin in the late 60s, "bù gǎndāng 不敢當" was considered a perfectly acceptable expression, indeed it was almost obligatory for polite conversation. Nowadays, however, it sounds dated.

Both of these expressions, "bù hǎoyìsi 不好意思" and "bù gǎndāng 不敢當" , convey the notion that I (the person speaking them) feel unworthy of the praise or favor that you are presenting to me.

