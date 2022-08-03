Scurrying (like a rat)
« previous post |
Someone referred to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as "foolhardy". That prompted the following response from a sensitive and perceptive Chinese observer:
That is a stunningly brilliant observation. It will take some unpacking to explain why.
The fǎng 訪 part of the locution is easy: for the purposes of this expression, it simply means "to visit", though in other contexts it can also mean "to ask; to inquire". To fully comprehend the implications of "cuàn fǎng 竄訪", one must grasp both the denotations and the connotations of the modifier, cuàn 竄.
Dictionaries list the following definitions for cuàn 竄 (18 strokes) (simplified 窜 [12 strokes]):
escape; flee; go in exile; banish; leap; run away; hide; revise; edit (to doctor, alter); expel; channel(ing)
The glyph is said to be an ideogrammic compound, showing a rodent (鼠) [hiding in] a hole (xué 穴).
I doubt that any Western media have captured the caustic nuances of cuàn fǎng 竄訪 in their accounts of the whirlwind visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the House. Since I will soon be going down into the SEPTA subway, I will certainly have a vivid appreciation of the furtive-assertive behavior of rats scurrying over, under, and around the tracks — and hiding in holes next to them.
Selected readings
- "Wait until leader clears the lunar" (4/21/22)
- "Apologetic rat" (1/27/17)
- "Rats, heroes, and zeroes" (2/12/16)
- "Rodent spigot" (7/1/15)
- "Rodent grammar" (5/22/04)
- "Year of the muroid" (2/9/20)