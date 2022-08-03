« previous post |

Someone referred to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as "foolhardy". That prompted the following response from a sensitive and perceptive Chinese observer:

Foolhardy – reminds me of the phrase, cuàn fǎng 竄訪, used to report Pelosi's visit in all official Chinese news / channels. Whether appropriate or not, I have to marvel at how the single word 竄, both its graph and sound, conjures up an image of reckless rats scurrying. There are people good at wording for the purpose of controlling.

That is a stunningly brilliant observation. It will take some unpacking to explain why.

The fǎng 訪 part of the locution is easy: for the purposes of this expression, it simply means "to visit", though in other contexts it can also mean "to ask; to inquire". To fully comprehend the implications of "cuàn fǎng 竄訪", one must grasp both the denotations and the connotations of the modifier, cuàn 竄.

Dictionaries list the following definitions for cuàn 竄 (18 strokes) (simplified 窜 [12 strokes]):

escape; flee; go in exile; banish; leap; run away; hide; revise; edit (to doctor, alter); expel; channel(ing)

The glyph is said to be an ideogrammic compound, showing a rodent (shǔ 鼠) [hiding in] a hole (xué 穴).

I doubt that any Western media have captured the caustic nuances of cuàn fǎng 竄訪 in their accounts of the whirlwind visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the House. Since I will soon be going down into the SEPTA subway, I will certainly have a vivid appreciation of the furtive-assertive behavior of rats scurrying over, under, and around the tracks — and hiding in holes next to them.

