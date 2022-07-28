"Copy editors? Who needs copy editors?" — part 325
From Mark Swofford in Taiwan:
In sympathy with the poor sign-makers, I would have to say that the spelling of "government" is not exactly transparent, especially if we're going by how it sounds.
But wait a minute! Some dictionaries put the "n" in the pronunciation key for this word.
Most people I know pronounce "government" with the "r" but not the first "n".
Terry K. said,
July 28, 2022 @ 12:40 pm
Looks non-rhotic. Like someone remembered there's a (for them) silent R, but didn't remember where.
Nick Kaldis said,
July 28, 2022 @ 12:51 pm
Hi Mark, and thanks for posting this.
I am interested because, around 5 years or more ago, my relatives in Taipei told me that the government had a new policy of rewarding with a small cash amount anyone who found an English language error in government-issued/sponsored signs or documents –have you heard about this during your current visit?
Philip Taylor said,
July 28, 2022 @ 1:34 pm
Regarding « [m]ost people [that] I know pronounce "government" with the "r" but not the first "n"«», the LPD has this to say :
For me, the ˈɡʌv ən mənt variant (i.e., non-rhotic, with a clear first /n/) is the one that I would normally use in careful speech (an oral presentation, for example), but I may well drop the first /n/ in more casual speech, tho' I don't think that I would ever sink to the level of the two variants that the LPD classes as "casual forms" …