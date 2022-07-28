« previous post |

From Mark Swofford in Taiwan:

In sympathy with the poor sign-makers, I would have to say that the spelling of "government" is not exactly transparent, especially if we're going by how it sounds.

But wait a minute! Some dictionaries put the "n" in the pronunciation key for this word.

Most people I know pronounce "government" with the "r" but not the first "n".

