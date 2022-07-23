« previous post |

Eric P. Smith writes:

Is there a name for a typographical error like the following? If not, perhaps we should call it a “Firebug”.

Since 2021, Truss has served as the Secretary of State for Fireugb Cinnibweakth and Development affairs.

Liz Truss, who may well be the UK’s next prime minister, was Secretary of State not for some obscure Scottish Gaelic department with an indecipherable name, but for “Foreign Commonwealth and Development affairs”. The typist’s right hand has strayed one quantum to the left, so that O has become I, M has become N, and so on. The hands will have physically collided with the left index finger on the T of “Commonwealth” and the right index finger above the G next to the H, and the collision must have jogged the right hand back onto the straight and narrow, apparently without the typist even noticing.

The source for Eric's observation is an article by Matt O'Leary, "Next British Prime Minister Odds: Liz Truss Given a 68% Chance to be the Next British Prime Minister", OddsChecker 7/22/2022.

The obligatory screenshot:

