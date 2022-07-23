"Firebug"?
Eric P. Smith writes:
Is there a name for a typographical error like the following? If not, perhaps we should call it a “Firebug”.
Since 2021, Truss has served as the Secretary of State for Fireugb Cinnibweakth and Development affairs.
Liz Truss, who may well be the UK’s next prime minister, was Secretary of State not for some obscure Scottish Gaelic department with an indecipherable name, but for “Foreign Commonwealth and Development affairs”. The typist’s right hand has strayed one quantum to the left, so that O has become I, M has become N, and so on. The hands will have physically collided with the left index finger on the T of “Commonwealth” and the right index finger above the G next to the H, and the collision must have jogged the right hand back onto the straight and narrow, apparently without the typist even noticing.
The source for Eric's observation is an article by Matt O'Leary, "Next British Prime Minister Odds: Liz Truss Given a 68% Chance to be the Next British Prime Minister", OddsChecker 7/22/2022.
The obligatory screenshot:
Dick Margulis said,
July 23, 2022 @ 10:28 am
I would propose calling it a gold-bug, in homage to Edgar Allen Poe's story, which seems pertinent.
John F said,
July 23, 2022 @ 12:30 pm
I’ve often heard ‘fat finger’ as a term for typing the wrong thing. Eg “sorry, I fat fingered that one”, or you see some anomalous data in the database or a user got sent down the wrong path because they fat fingered one of the fields.
For this case, adjacent key error, doesn’t have a great ring to it, but it seems like what happened. Sometimes the auto-correct just gives up when you make too many mistakes and lets the ‘raw’ keystrokes through.
mg said,
July 23, 2022 @ 1:02 pm
@John F – it's not just adjacent keys. For those of us old enough to have been taught touch typing back in the days of typing on paper, there is a set hand position one uses on the qwerty keyboard. This type of error occurs when one's hands are in resting position but one hand is shifted over by one key.
Since I look at the monitor rather than at my fingers while typing, I usually catch these errors pretty quickly. It looks like this writer wasn't looking at either.
Y said,
July 23, 2022 @ 1:10 pm
Halbut Returb.