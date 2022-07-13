« previous post |

A CNN interview with former National Security Adviser John Bolton about the January 6th hearings is getting lots of attention for his casual observation, "As somebody who has helped plan coups d'état — not here, but, you know, other places — it takes a lot of work."

Jake Tapper: "One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup." John Bolton: "I disagree with that. As somebody who has helped plan coup d’etat, not here, but other places, it takes a lot of work." pic.twitter.com/REyqh3KtHi — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 12, 2022

Briefly before that (about 40 seconds into the above video clip), there was another notable line, in which Bolton dismissed the idea that Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results constituted a "carefully planned coup d'état":

That's not the way Donald Trump does things. It's rambling from one half-vast idea to another. One plan that falls through and another comes up.

Here's the audio:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And here's the closed-captioning on the CNN video:

Bolton is making a playful substitution of half-vast for half-assed, though his half-assed attempt at humor didn't land for everyone. The Daily Beast, among other media outlets, mistranscribed the line as, "It's rambling from one half-assed idea to another."

But it's clear that Bolton actually said "half-vast" — the [v] sound is unmistakable. Here's the isolated audio for "half-vast," along with a spectrogram from Praat showing the unvoiced [f] of "half" followed by the voiced onset of "vast."

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Even when transcribed correctly, as by the Washington Post and the Guardian, the line has led to some confusion. On the American Dialect Society mailing list, Stephen Goranson noted how the Guardian quoted Bolton, leading Larry Horn to observe, "Presumably the Guardian would have expected Bolton to have referred to 'half-arsed' ideas, if that's what he meant." Larry continued:

I recall an argument several decades ago among theoretical linguists about "The vastness of natural language" — to which some of us were willing to concede that natural language was half-vast.

The half-vast joke is an old one, particularly in the slogan, "Don't start vast projects with half-vast ideas." That appeared as early as Mar. 8, 1957 in El Gaucho, a student newspaper of UC Santa Barbara. News databases find it occurring frequently over the next few years. In the May 1958 issue of Aero/Space Engineering, the motto is given as an epigraph to the article, "Our Philosophy of Space Missions" by Krafft A. Ehricke, from the Convair division of General Dynamics. (Ehricke credits the Jan. 1958 issue of Readers Digest.)

Versions of the half-vast line caught on in US military circles. A 1959 pamphlet from the Ordnance Board of the Aberdeen Proving Ground was titled, "Vast and Half Vast Ideas." And in Congressional testimony in April 1960, Vice Admiral John T. Hayward, deputy chief of naval operations, said, "We cannot go into vast projects with half vast ideas." John Bolton might have picked it up from his Vietnam-era service in the National Guard, or conceivably in his later State and Justice Department service starting in the Reagan administration (when he was helping plan coups d'état?). When Reagan was entering office in 1981, then-counselor Edwin Meese was quoted in Newsweek as saying, "You don't start vast projects with half vast ideas."

Another playful substitution of half-assed appeared in an advertising campaign for Verizon in 2014: half-fast. Mark Liberman posted one of the Verizon commercials on Language Log on a tip from reader David Donnell, who noted that the half-fast joke had been around for a while. (Commenters also brought up the half-vast version.)

As for the euphemized term half-assed, meaning "careless, inadequate, incompetent, second-rate," Jonathon Green in Green's Dictionary of Slang dates it to 1811 in US usage, though it originally appeared with the British-style half-arsed spelling. It hardly seems like a taboo term in need of substitution at this point, but old jokes die hard.

Permalink