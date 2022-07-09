« previous post |

Recent reading turned up a coinage that's been around (at least) since 2016 without getting a Word Induction Ceremony, even on LLOG: stigginit, which an Urban Dictionary entry from 2016 defines as

Slang form of "sticking it." Used to describe opposition motivated purely by spite, usually not in one's best interest.

Merriam-Webster, Wiktionary, and the OED haven't caught up yet, but beyond the Urban Dictionary, web search finds an explanation in the Christian Courier, also from 2016. And of course there are tweets.

But my point today is phonetic rather than lexicographic, focused on stigginit's transformation of sticking's /k/ to /g/, which illustrates several general facts about English speech, with broader application as well: syllable- and foot-structure effects, word-frequency effects, and "quantal" effects.

First, here's another example — closed-captioning of "Pat Cipollone" as "Patsy baloney":

For some background on reduction of intervocalic consonants that are not in the onset of stressed syllables in English, see "Raising and lowering those tighty whities", 3/20/2005, Metal v. Medal", 11/27/2013, and "Consonant lenition + r-less perception = FUN", 8/16/2020

For even more extreme reduction of non-stress-initial intervocalic consonants, see "Toe-ly gumby a sound change", 9/12/2017.

And or quantal effects in consonant voicing, see "Hysteresis", 12/4/2020 (though in the case of #stigginit, I suspect the reduction is more likely to involve shortening of the closure duration and voice onset time for the /k/, rather than total loss of the voiceless interval).

For some evidence on similar consonant reductions in another language, and the role of word frequency, see Jiahong Yuan and Mark Liberman, "Investigating consonant reduction in Mandarin Chinese with improved forced alignment" , ISCA 2015.

And for a bit more on the orthographic pragmatics of sticking and owning, see "Own, pone, poon, pun, pwone, whatever", 8/31/2007.

