Very unlikely to be Austroasiatic – it exists in Korean as well, in the word mudang, as pre-Tang Sinitic borrowing – sometimes written 堂 (dong is the later borrowing, also in Hokkien as tông), also mentioned in 王充's 論衡 in the meaning of shaman. — Catherine Churchman 🌻 (@C_M_Churchman) July 3, 2022

VHM:

Wang Chong (Wang Ch’ung) (25—100 C.E.)

Wang Chong (Chinese: 王充; pinyin: Wáng Chōng; Wade–Giles: Wang Ch'ung; 27 – c. 97 AD), courtesy name Zhongren (仲任), was a Chinese astronomer, meteorologist, naturalist, philosopher, and writer active during the Han Dynasty. He developed a rational, secular, naturalistic and mechanistic account of the world and of human beings and gave a materialistic explanation of the origin of the universe. His main work was the Lunheng (論衡, "Critical Essays"). This book contained many theories involving early sciences of astronomy and meteorology, and Wang Chong was even the first in Chinese history to mention the use of the square-pallet chain pump, which became common in irrigation and public works in China thereafter. Wang also accurately described the process of the water cycle.

(source)

The Lunheng, also known by numerous English translations, is a wide-ranging Chinese classic text by Wang Chong (27- c. 100). First published in 80, it contains critical essays on natural science and Chinese mythology, philosophy, and literature.

The title Lunheng combines lun 論 or 论 "discuss; talk about; discourse; decide on; determine; mention; regard; consider" and heng 衡 "crosswise; balance beam; weigh; measure; judge; appreciate". English translations of the title include "Disquisitions" (Alfred Forke), "Critical Essays" (Feng Yu-lan), "The Balanced Inquiries" (Wing-tsit Chan), or "Discourses Weighed in the Balance" (Joseph Needham).

(source)

The sign in the original tweet says:

Běn miào jìnzhǐ wàiláizhě zài miào lǐ qǐ jī (qǐ tóng/tiào tóng), rú yǒu wéijìnzhě, hòuguǒ zìfù.

本庙禁止外来者在庙里起乩（起童／跳童），如有违禁者，后果自负。

"This temple prohibits outsiders from engaging in shamanistic trance (shamanistic possession / dancing) in the temple. Anyone who violates the rules will be responsible for the consequences."

The term tóngjī 童乩 and its derivatives / cognates are very important in the religious practices of southeast China.

Tongji (Chinese: 童乩; pinyin: tóngjī; Wade–Giles: t'ung-chi; lit. 'youth diviner'; Tâi-lô: tâng-ki) or Jitong (Chinese: 乩童; pinyin: jītóng; Wade–Giles: chi-t'ung; lit. 'divining youth') is a Chinese folk religious practitioner, usually translated as a "spirit medium", "oracle", or "shaman".

This word compounds tong 童 "child; youth; boy servant" and ji 乩 "to divine" (cf. fuji 扶乩 "divination; planchette writing"). Regional variants include Hokkien tâng-ki 童乩 and Cantonese gei-tung 乩童 or san-daa 神打.

A tongji or jitong is a person believed to have been chosen by a particular shen 神 "god; spirit" as the earthly vehicle for divine expression. The Chinese differentiate a wu 巫 "shaman; healer; spirit medium" who gains control of forces in the spirit world versus a tongji who appears to be entirely under the control of forces in the spirit world.

(source)

童乩

Pronunciation

Noun

童乩

Synonyms

乩童 jītóng )



(source)

乩童

Pronunciation

Noun

乩童

Synonyms

( Hakka , Min Nan ) 童乩



(source)

The questions, then, are whether what is now pronounced as tóng in MSM and written as 童 in Hanzi originally meant "child" and whether it was originally from Austroasiatic, Sinitic, or some other language family. Similar questions may be asked for jī 乩 (method of divination often involving planchette writing).

