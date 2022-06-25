« previous post |

If you stroll through the grounds of the Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, you may come upon this phenomenal tree:

It is the champion katsura tree of the state of Pennsylvania, truly an astonishing specimen.

From reading Japanese literature, I was familiar with the name "katsura", but I didn't know the equivalent in Chinese or English, and I didn't know what it looked like. When Zihan Guo told me that the kanji for katsura is 桂, I was stunned, because it immediately called to mind some exciting discussions about that plant that we had had on Language Log over the years (see below).

… Chinese cassia or Chinese cinnamon, is an evergreen tree originating in southern China, and widely cultivated there and elsewhere in South and Southeast Asia (India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam). It is one of several species of Cinnamomum used primarily for their aromatic bark, which is used as a spice. The buds are also used as a spice, especially in India, and were once used by the ancient Romans.

See "Sino-Semitica: of gourds, cassia, and hemp and Old Sinitic reconstructions" (2/1/20), where I introduced an old, learned German friend named Elfriede Regina (Kezia) Knauer (1926-2010) who was very much aware of the Semitic origins of her nickname (Kezia is a biblical name of Hebrew origin; she was one of Job's three beautiful daughters) and often asked me about its Sinitic parallels (see here, here, here, here, and here). Hebrew קְצִיעָה‎ (“cassia tree”). Compare cassia. From Latin cassia (“cinnamon”), from Ancient Greek κασσία, κασία, κάσια (kassía, kasía, kásia), from Hebrew קְצִיעָה‎ (qəṣīʿā), from Aramaic קְצִיעֲתָא‎ (qəṣīʿătā), from קְצַע‎ (qṣaʿ, “to cut off”) (source).

That "Sino-Semitica" post provides many other references, including this addendum by John Huehnergard [2/17/20]:

Hebrew qǝṣiʕā is unlikely to refer to Cinnamomum cassia, but rather to a plant found in Ethiopia or Arabia; a recent discussion of the Hebrew word is Benjamin J. Noonan, Non-Semitic Loanwords in the Hebrew Bible (2019) 196-97 (who, along the way, refutes a proposed Chinese etymology for qǝṣiʕā). As Noonan also rightly notes, the word is not found in Aramaic apart from Jewish sources referring to the Hebrew word, so it's not a real Aramaic word.

Also see this key comment by Chris Button (cf. here, here, and here):

My take is that labiovelars alternating with velars provides evidence for uvulars in Old Chinese. A nice xiesheng series in that regard is that of 圭 EMC kwɛj < OC *qáj which includes unrounded words like 街 kaɨj < *kráj and also has 桂 kwɛjʰ < *qájs which quite possibly came from earlier *qjáts via an association with Hebrew qetsia "cassia" with its uvular onset.

To which I replied:

I like what you say about Old Sinitic "桂 kwɛjʰ < *qájs which quite possibly came from earlier *qjáts via an association with Hebrew qetsia 'cassia'". I had a learned old German friend, Elfriede Regina Knauer, whose nickname was Kezia (pronounced "Ketzia"), and she always suspected that it had something to do with Sinitic guì 桂: 1. osmanthus; sweet osmanthus 2. cassia; Chinese cinnamon quotations ▲ 蒙舍蠻以椒、薑、桂和烹而飲之。[Classical Chinese, trad.] 蒙舍蛮以椒、姜、桂和烹而饮之。[Classical Chinese, simp.] From: Tang Dynasty, Fan Chuo, Manshu, chapter 7, part 7 Méngshè Mán yǐ jiāo, jiāng, guì hé pēng ér yǐn zhī. [Pinyin] The Mengshe Barbarians use pepper, ginger, and cinnamon to boil as a drink. 3. true cinnamon; Saigon cinnamon; Indonesian cinnamon 4. laurel; bay laurel 5. of or relating to Guilin, Guangxi, or the region of the Gui River 6. A surname​. (source)

The thrill of seeing that enormous, grand, spreading katsura tree in Morris Arboretum — a type of tree that thitherto I had imagined to be a rather delicate, scraggly bush — was one that I shall never forget.

Selected readings

