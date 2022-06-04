« previous post |

This sounds like it should be a technical term in one discipline or another. I did a Google search for "negative ambiguity" and received 42,800 hits, a negligible number of them false because of punctuation issues. They occur in contexts that fall under psychology, economics, sociology, language and linguistics (grammar, syntax, scope, attachment, translation, etc.), sexuality, business and administration (leadership), investment, finance, tourism, education, biology, military science, politics, race studies (identity), etc.

One of the most prolific sources for the use of "negative ambiguity" is in this low key but still extraordinary paper by WANG Bo1, XIE Junwei1, ZHANG Jing2, and SUN Bosen3 in Journal of Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics ›› 2020, Vol. 46 ›› Issue (1): 122-132. doi: 10.13700/j.bh.1001-5965.2019.0133, "Negative ambiguity function characteristics simulation of FDA", where it occurs frequently.

Here's the abstract:

Considering that the existing extensive research on frequency diverse array (FDA) is mainly working on the assumption that single-carrier frequency signals are transmitted under narrow-band conditions. And there is a lack of relevant research on the issue whether linear frequency modulation signals are suitable for FDAs. Considering that ambiguity function based optimization is an important means of radar's waveform design, based on the establishment of FDA data model, this paper establishes FDA negative ambiguity function under linear array transmission and single-antenna reception model and analyzes its main characteristics systematically. On this basis, the characteristics of FDA negative ambiguity function based on rectangular pulse, linear frequency modulation (LFM) signal and different nonlinear frequency offset are simulated and compared. The performance of target range-angle two-dimensional joint estimation of FDA using different nonlinear frequency control functions is compared. The simulation results verify that the FDA ambiguity function is correct, and the performance of FDA with sinusoidal frequency offset is the best. This lays an important foundation for the complex signal FDA waveform design based on ambiguity function and the transmission waveform design based on FDA beampatten [recte beam pattern] decoupling technology.

Most Language Log readers will undoubtedly recognize that "frequency modulation" is where our abbreviation FM (radio transmission) derives from, but it has other applications:

Frequency modulation (FM) is the encoding of information in a carrier wave by varying the instantaneous frequency of the wave. The technology is used in telecommunications, radio broadcasting, signal processing, and computing.

The reason I thought about "negative ambiguity" at all is because, under that heading, Stephen Hart sent me the following note:

This quote appears in numerous publications:

"Why aren't people in general not talking more about the pot psychosis-violent behavior connection?"

— Fox News host Laura Ingraham

Ingraham's quotation even made it into Doonesbury several days ago.

As I set about trying to parse what she said, I wondered whether “are” and “aren’t” might (not [!]) have been confused when transcribing from audio. But the transcriptions throughout the media are essentially identical in writing "aren't". Was Ingraham misnegating?

