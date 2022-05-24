« previous post |

Reading the comments on Sunday's post about verb agreement with data ("Scientist spotting",5/22/2022), I was reminded of a long-ago tussle about a different aspect of Latin morphology in English borrowings. What's the plural of spectrum? Is is "spectra" or "spectrums"?

In 1979, an editor of Scientific American asked me to write an article about progress and prospects of computer speech recognition, which was then in the middle of an "AI Winter". I enlisted my Bell Labs colleague Steve Levinson, and we submitted an article explaining the then-current technology, which was based on word- or phrase-level acoustic pattern-matching. This turned out not to be what the editors wanted, which apparently was a focus on expectation-driven ("top-down") methods.

Since (at least then) the magazine's ideology was that articles are written by scientists rather than journalists, they "fixed" the problem in what they called "copy editing". The result was a draft that had almost nothing in common with what we had submitted, not just in exposition but also in content. After several months of acrimonious tussle, they agreed to a compromise version, mostly written by us, which appeared in 1981 as "Speech Recognition by Computer".

The arguments about content (and about the magazine's pretense of scientists as authors) are not relevant here. But one surprisingly acrimonious disagreement was over whether the plural of spectrum should be "spectra" (what we wrote) or "spectrums" (what they wanted).

Since this was about 18 years before Google was founded, and 24 years before the launch of Google Scholar, we could only wave our hands in the direction of what we perceived to be the norms of our field.

Now I can ask Google Scholar about usage before 1980, resulting in an estimated ratio of about 68-to-1 in favor os "spectra" over "spectrums" (743,000 to 11,000). Current Google Scholar counts are about 24-to-1 in favor of "spectra" over "spectrums" (5,520,000 to 231,000), so apparently "spectrums" is gaining ground. And even in pre-1980 times, "spectrums" was used more commonly than I perceived at the time.

In any case, the Scientific American editors eventually conceded this point, and the article appeared with half a dozen instances of "spectra" and none of "spectrums".

For three other examples of usage issues for pluralization of borrowed words, see "Pseudo-Latin plurals", 4/23/2004, "Octopussies", 4/24/2004, and "What's the plural of syllabus?", 10/4/2010.

And there's probably a list Out There of contested (or contestable) borrowed-word plurals, but a quick search doesn't turn it up — any suggestions?

