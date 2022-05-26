« previous post |

Another new term for expressing lack of interest in the present and future in China:

The rise of ‘bai lan’: why China’s frustrated youth are ready to ‘let it rot’



Phrase bai lan gains popularity as severe competition and social expectations leave many young people despondent

Vincent Ni, The Guardian (5/25/22)

This one is borrowed from NBA usage: "let it rot", referring to players who are on astronomical contracts but are not performing well. As the son of an organic gardener who also raised earthworms, I can attest that the NBA metaphor was borrowed from the language of composting.

Before proceeding further, I'd better say a bit more about the Chinese phrase in question:

bǎi làn 摆烂 (lit., syllable by syllable, "to put on; to assume [air]; to display" – “rotten; spoiled; decayed; well-cooked; soft; mushy")

Wiktionary gives this very interesting definition:

(neologism, slang) to strive instead for shoddiness (especially when knowing that one cannot succeed)

"Bǎi làn 摆烂" ("evince / display / put on an air of rottenness") was preceded in recent youth speak by tǎng píng 躺平 ("lie flat"), which we have previously discussed at length on Language Log (see "Selected readings").

From The Guardian article:

In recent days, this phrase – and more previously ‘tang ping’ (lying flat, 躺平), which means rejecting gruelling competition for a low desire life – gained popularity as severe competition and high social expectations prompted many young Chinese to give up on hard work.

But bai lan has a more worrying layer in the way it is being used by young people in China: to actively embrace a deteriorating situation, rather than trying to turn it around. It is close to other Chinese phrases, for example ‘to smash a cracked pot’ (pòguànpòshuāi 破罐破摔) and ‘dead pigs are not afraid of boiling water’ (sǐ zhū bù pà kāishuǐ tàng 死猪不怕开水烫).

By the time we get the Chinese version of "let it rot" all figured out, there will be a couple more pessimistic, jaded phrases pop up. Meanwhile, enjoy these "let it rot" memes — ràng wǒ xiào pò dùzi 让我笑破肚子 ("make me laugh till my belly aches").

Selected readings

[h.t. Philip Taylor]

Permalink