From Andrea Mazzucchi:

Wàiguó rén lái Huá gōngzuò xǔkě xìtǒng gùzhàng, qǐng nàixīn děngdài

外国人来华工作许可系统故障，请耐心等待

"The work permit system for foreigners in China is malfunctioning, please be patient"

Lots of things are malfunctioning in China nowadays.

