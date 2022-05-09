« previous post |

From John O'M.:

Is this a bed for self-heating dogs?

Or a self-heating bed for dogs?





Spoiler It’s neither and both. Dog heats reflective material; reflective material warms dog.

Very hard to do in four words. Especially if wishes to avoid the idea of self-reflective dogs.

As usual with three-element complex nominals [X Y Z], the syntax leaves us uncertain about whether we mean [[X Y] Z] or [X [Y Z]]. (And sometimes, both options are plausible in context, or may even have essentially the same sense and reference.)

But syntax aside, John's expectations for the logical regularity of English noun phrases seem unrealistically high.

We could raise similar concerns about the intermediate causal chains involved in self-locking door, self-driving car, self-defeating tactics, self-tapping screw, self-tanning lotion, self-inflating mattress, self-bailing cockpit, and so on.

