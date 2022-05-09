« previous post |

I was led to this tweet after reading Henry Hitchings' review (WSJ [5/8/22]) of Hana Videen's The Wordhord: Daily Life in Old English (11/11/21). Hitchings explains that, since the fall of 2013, she has been writing one tweet per day about a single Old English word. I estimate that by now Videen has accumulated well over three thousand words. The number of words of Anglo-Saxon origin still in use today is roughly 4,500 (source), out of a total of 50,000 to 60,000 words in Old English.

I have my doubts about writing a book this way — supposedly composed of tweets that are 140 (280 after 2017) characters (or Unicode glyphs) long, especially for a subject so arcane and philological as Old English (but see below for her actual practice in the book). Hitchings defends Videen's modus operandi thus:

I doubt that I’m alone in frowning at the proliferation of nonfiction that began life as burblings on social media, and there’s an undelightful subgenre of Twitterature consisting of volumes that merely pile up linguistic trivia. But Ms. Videen is both a passionate medievalist and a relaxed, lucid writer; the pleasure she takes in her subject is infectious.

The rest of the review is similarly enthusiastic in favor of Videen's project. The review is both informative and entertaining. Hitchings has extracted much exciting, stimulating material from Videen's book, including the importance of "kenning", which — much to my amusement — I had learned about in high school. But I was curious about what her individual tweets looked like, so I started browsing through some of them. Nearly all of the ones I looked caused my antennae to tingle. After about the third or fourth, I came upon the one at the top of this post.

Hmmm, I wondered (!). Why does she say that "wundor-blēo" means "a wondrous colour"? Why not just call it "wondrous blue"? Whether in Middle English, Old English, or Proto-Indo-European, I couldn't find evidence that "blue" and its roots ever meant "color" per se.

I like many of Videen's tweets, such as these:

#OldEnglish #WOTD : rōt-hwīl, f.n: refreshing time. (ROAT-HWEEL / ˈroːt-ˌhwiːl) — VHM: "glad / cheerful while" "glad / cheerful while"

Though we may wonder about some of her tweets, such as wundor-blēo, The Wordhord itself is much more expansive than the tiny tweets and usually ties things together more securely and satisfyingly.

Worth a read!

