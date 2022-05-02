Literary Adjectives
Assignments:
- Provide similar definitions for Virgilian, Miltonian, Dickensian, Whitmanian, Chekhovian, and Faulknerian.
- Explain the relative frequency of these words — e.g.in COCA: Homeric 247, Dickensian 292, Whitmanian 5.
- Find six similar adjectives for female authors, and compare their frequency with those of male authors whose names have similar frequencies.