Literary Adjectives

May 2, 2022 @ 9:38 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics

« previous post |

Today's SMBC:

The mouseover title: "This comic is in fact an Orwellian attempt to change the definition of Orwellian."

The aftercomic:

Assignments:

  1. Provide similar definitions for Virgilian, Miltonian, Dickensian, Whitmanian, Chekhovian, and Faulknerian.
  2. Explain the relative frequency of these words — e.g.in COCA: Homeric 247, Dickensian 292, Whitmanian 5.
  3. Find six similar adjectives for female authors, and compare their frequency with those of male authors whose names have similar frequencies.

May 2, 2022 @ 9:38 am · Filed by under Linguistics in the comics


Leave a Comment