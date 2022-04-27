Why is Facebook's Chinese translation still so terrible?
« previous post |
[This is a guest post by Jenny Chu]
Has Language Log been following up on the great sorrow that is Facebook's (Chinese) translation feature? The last reference I found was this one.
It came up today when I was reading this somewhat viral post on Facebook.
I switched on the auto-translate option to help me understand. The results were not just astonishingly bad, but had a surprisingly medical bent.
今天這個主權政府作承諾的時候大辭炎炎，七情上面，結果又是如何？–> "Today, when the private government is working, the weather is colon inflammation, above the sentiment, what is the result?"
我對很多前輩及同輩仁人不斷被威嚇打壓感到憤怒，–> "I guess that many former Egyptians and peers are angry for not being bothered by threats,"
如果要扭曲如蛆蟲，或者把扭曲了的現實荒謬視作正常，於我而言，將會是十分痛苦的事。–> "Cervixing is extremely painful to normalize a skeleton, or to normalize a crooked current situation, for me. "
Former Egyptians? Colon inflammation?? Cervixing???
A few years ago, I would have shaken my head and agreed that Chinese, with its idioms, references, etc., is just too tough for any AI to handle. However, Google Translate has proven that wrong. So – when I'm on Facebook, why do I still feel like I'm reading a translation from Babelfish circa 2007?
Selected readings
- "Facebook = you must die" (6/9/12)
- "Facebook Absolutely Must Die" (5/22/10)
- "President Shithole" (1/19/20)
- "Facebook Guang Guang Guang Guang translate loop" (2/22/20)
Jan said,
April 27, 2022 @ 6:17 am
Even for German to English it's still comparatively bad. E.g. "Bauer" as a stand-alone word means "farmer", but when used as a suffix in a compound noun, it gains the non-agricultural meanings of "builder" or "worker" in general.
Despite that, Facebook still loves literally translating any mentions of e.g. "Straßenbauer" (road builder) or "Metallbauer" (metalworker) as "road farmer" respectively "metal farmer".