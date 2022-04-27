« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Jenny Chu]

It came up today when I was reading this somewhat viral post on Facebook.

今天這個主權政府作承諾的時候大辭炎炎，七情上面，結果又是如何？–> "Today, when the private government is working, the weather is colon inflammation, above the sentiment, what is the result?"

I switched on the auto-translate option to help me understand. The results were not just astonishingly bad, but had a surprisingly medical bent.