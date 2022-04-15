« previous post |

Jeff DeMarco writes:

The Telegram account Ukraine Now has been using a term I have not seen before: Rashist. It appears to combine Russian with Fascist. I have seen it many times in this feed.

I'm wondering why they didn't spell it "Rascist".

Though, on the basis of its current, sudden popularity, one might have suspected that the term "Rashist" arose in response to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, it actually goes back quite a few years before that.

Rashism or Ruscism (Russian: Рашизм, tr. Rashizm, pronounced [rɐˈʂɨzm]; a portmanteau of "Russia" and "fascism" is an assertion that Russia has been transformed into a fascist country. That transformation was described as based on the ideas of the "special civilizational mission" of the Russians, such as Moscow as the third Rome and expansionism. This is also a claim widely used to identify supporters of Russian military aggression.

History of the term

The phenomenon was described as Russism by the President of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria Dzhokhar Dudayev, who saw the military action by Russia in Caucasus as a manifestation of the rising far-right ideology. According to Dudayev, "Ruscism is a variety of hate ideology which is based on Great Russian chauvinism, spritlessness and immorality. It differs from other forms of fascism, racism, and nationalism by a more extreme cruelty, both to man and to nature. It is based on the destruction of everything and everyone, the tactics of scorched earth."

The term became more common in informal circles in 2008, during the Russo-Georgian War. The term started proliferation in the mass media during the annexation of Ukrainian peninsula Crimea by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian-claimed downing of a Boeing 777 near Donetsk on 17 July 2014, and the start of the Russo-Ukrainian War in 2014.

