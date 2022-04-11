« previous post |

A comment to this post: "Accents you expect to hear" (4/6/22):

From Rob:

I was born and brought up in Zambia, a then-British colony. My (mainly) British parents made it clear that I was not to speak like a "jaapie", although that was the natural accent to use with my friends.

It's a name, but I never heard of it before. So I had to look it up, and it was worth the effort, because it raises some interesting questions.

English

Noun



japie (plural japies)



(South Africa, derogatory, slang, ethnic slur) Alternative form of yarpie



Afrikaans

Noun



japie (plural japies)



(derogatory) bumpkin, clodhopper, hick

(source)

yarpie



(South Africa, derogatory, slang, ethnic slur) A white South African man.

Etymology

From Afrikaans japie, short for plaasjapie (“farm-boy”), referring to any person who grew up on a farm and is unfamiliar with city life, and hence naive and unsophisticated.

(source)

plaasjapie

Compound of plaas (“farm”) +‎ japie (“bumpkin, hick, boy”).



(derogatory) country cousin, yokel, hayseed

(source)

plaas



From Afrikaans plaas (“farm”). Doublet of place, piazza and plaza.



From Dutch plaats, from Middle Dutch plāetse, from Old French place.



plaas (plural plase, diminutive plasie)



farm; a piece of land, usually used for farming

(source)

The word jaapie / yarpie spread all the way from South Africa to Australia and New Zealand.

noun & adjective (also Japie, Yarpie) (also Australian) informal often derogatory (a) white South African. [an Afrikaaner]

(The Oxford Dictionary of New Zealandisms)

And beyond:

Jaapie





Can be spelled



Although it was commonly used and perhaps still is, it isn't necessarily a kind way of naming a person because it is often used as a name for the South African equivalent of a Redneck or white right male.



Very often the term was used to describe the kind of



But commonly is applied to any male who is ignorant, backward, stupid and probably inbred and invariably Caucasian.



Broadly equates to the US names that are made up of Pronounced "Yah-pee".Can be spelled Yarpy , Yaapie, but correctly Jaapie as it comes from the Boer -Dutch nickname for men called Jaap (just like Johnny is for John).Although it was commonly used and perhaps still is, it isn't necessarily a kind way of naming a person because it is often used as a name for the South African equivalent of a Redneck or white right male.Very often the term was used to describe the kind of Old Dutch males who used to be able to be spotted by their leather shorts, leather hats, full beards, thick stockings rolled over just below the knee that use elastic supports with flashes, etc. even though they were not typically backward or ignorant.But commonly is applied to any male who is ignorant, backward, stupid and probably inbred and invariably Caucasian.Broadly equates to the US names that are made up of two names (such as BillyBob EllaMae , JoeBob, NormaJean, etc) and character types such as redneck, hillbilly, and inbred.

by blueliner49 January 30, 2010

(Urban Dictionary)

Here we see the sociolinguistic phenomenon where an affectionate, ingroup endonym is stigmatized by outsiders (including one's own parents) and turned into something derogatory.

An example that I'm quite familiar with is "paesan". Among Italian men I know, it is said with great affection, but it can also be said in such a way that it takes on negative connotations.

paesan



(2)RARE: an Italian. When used to mean "Italian", (n) (1) The shorted version of " paesano ." Italian for "countryman", but can also be used to mean friend, brother, buddy, homeboy, or dawg among Italians. " Paesan " is actually the correct spelling, while " paisan " is the misspelled Americanized version.(2)RARE: an Italian. When used to mean "Italian", paesan is usually friendly and non-offensive, but can be insulting if it is said in a contemptuous or patronizing way.



(2) Get yer greasy (1) Hey, paesan , wanna come cruising with us?(2) Get yer greasy guinea ass outta here," PAESAN "! We don't like your kind around these parts!

(Urban Dictionary)

