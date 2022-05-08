« previous post |

On my dining room wall there's a painting of a woman, a child, a horse, and some ducks. The woman is Marussia Burliuk, wife of David Burliuk. As I wrote a few years ago, Marussia and David were friends of my grandparents, among many that I thought were aunts and uncles when I was small. I've been thinking about the Burliuks recently, because of their origins in Ukraine.

So I re-read Burliuk's 1926 "Radio-Style" Manifesto more thoroughly than I had before. You can read it yourself here.



And once I got past the bluster ("David Burliuk is the inventor and explorer of the RADIO-STYLE, the one and only style of our epoch"), I found a few strangely prophetic fragments. Nothing specific about the current war, though there's this:

Yesterday is the shadow of to-day.

Yet the yesterdays appear sooner than the present has time to disappear.

And then immediately after that:

SCIENCE & MYTH OF THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE

Beginning with the dark ages up to the era of steel and steam the evolution of life constructed in its different stages a mechanical man. This development occurred in the muscles and bones of the human man and the rougher mechanical elements of man until we reached a purely physical mechanical man – the industrial worker of the present, being replaced by a purely mechanical construction.

Today – the beginning of the historical radio era, we are witnessing the mechanization of the human mind or of the mental qualities of man. This is the beginning of the creation of a mechanical mentality. The physical side of philosophical. Speculation of the past is now complete and the dream of the Philosopher’s Stone and the mechanization of the human mind is a dream that is not far from being materially manifested.

I think of radio as an antique technology — but the unwiring of the internet is arguably today's manifestation of the "historical radio era", creating the ecological niches where AI is evolving.

Permalink