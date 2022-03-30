Pinyin in subtitles
1st time spotting #pinyin added to a complicated Chinese character in the subtitle. Context: they’re reading out an announcement in supposedly #ClassicalChinese…how novel! pic.twitter.com/Ymbn0RFrey— Shuangyi Li 李双翼 (@shuangyi_li) March 30, 2022
The Chinese says:
忧劳风夜 时用遘疾
"worrying and toiling on a windy night while having fallen ill"
The supposedly obscure character, 遘, is pronounced gòu and means "meet; encounter". It is indeed fairly rare, no.7177 out of a list of the 9,933 most frequent characters (the total number of existing characters amounts to roughly 100,000, around three quarters of which are useless; few people know more than three thousand characters; basic literacy requires approximately one thousand characters).
If it happened once, it must have happened many times, and — because of the nature of the writing system — I'm sure it will happen again. If you have no clue how to pronounce a character or what it means, you need a phonetic and / or semantic gloss.
AntC said,
March 30, 2022 @ 8:56 pm
遘, is pronounced gòu and means "meet; encounter" … indeed fairly rare … few people know more than three thousand characters;
GT has "meet unexpectedly". Is its appearance here a kind of fixed phrase? GT has 遘疾 = "sickness". So 'suddenly/unexpectedly fallen ill'?
I would have guessed you fairly often would want to say "meet; encounter", and "fall ill". So is there a more common way to say that amongst the 'standard issue' three thousand characters?