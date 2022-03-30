« previous post |

1st time spotting #pinyin added to a complicated Chinese character in the subtitle. Context: they’re reading out an announcement in supposedly #ClassicalChinese…how novel! pic.twitter.com/Ymbn0RFrey — Shuangyi Li 李双翼 (@shuangyi_li) March 30, 2022

The Chinese says:

Yōuláo fēngyè shíyòng gòují

忧劳风夜 时用遘疾

"worrying and toiling on a windy night while having fallen ill"

The supposedly obscure character, 遘, is pronounced gòu and means "meet; encounter". It is indeed fairly rare, no.7177 out of a list of the 9,933 most frequent characters (the total number of existing characters amounts to roughly 100,000, around three quarters of which are useless; few people know more than three thousand characters; basic literacy requires approximately one thousand characters).

If it happened once, it must have happened many times, and — because of the nature of the writing system — I'm sure it will happen again. If you have no clue how to pronounce a character or what it means, you need a phonetic and / or semantic gloss.

