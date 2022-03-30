Pinyin in subtitles

The Chinese says:

忧劳风夜 时用遘疾

"worrying and toiling on a windy night while having fallen ill"

The supposedly obscure character, 遘, is pronounced gòu and means "meet; encounter".  It is indeed fairly rare, no.7177 out of a list of the 9,933 most frequent characters (the total number of existing characters amounts to roughly 100,000, around three quarters of which are useless; few people know more than three thousand characters; basic literacy requires approximately one thousand characters).

If it happened once, it must have happened many times, and — because of the nature of the writing system — I'm sure it will happen again.  If you have no clue how to pronounce a character or what it means, you need a phonetic and / or semantic gloss.

 

[h.t. Geoff Wade]

  1. AntC said,

    March 30, 2022 @ 8:56 pm

    遘, is pronounced gòu and means "meet; encounter" … indeed fairly rare … few people know more than three thousand characters;

    GT has "meet unexpectedly". Is its appearance here a kind of fixed phrase? GT has 遘疾 = "sickness". So 'suddenly/unexpectedly fallen ill'?

    I would have guessed you fairly often would want to say "meet; encounter", and "fall ill". So is there a more common way to say that amongst the 'standard issue' three thousand characters?

