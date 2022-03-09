Arabic and the vernaculars, part 3
For Arabic diglossia references, see the works of Mohamed Maamouri, e.g., here, here, here, here, here, here, and here (pdf).
Also consult the various Arabic datasets of the LDC (Linguistic Data Consortium), both MSA and colloquial.
An important point to make is that the regional Arabic "colloquials" have been developing in separate directions nearly as long as the regional Romance varieties have. So Moroccan Arabic is roughly as different from Gulf Arabic as (say) French is from Portuguese….
Selected readings
- "Arabic and the vernaculars" (3/6/22) — with an extensive bibliography
- "Arabic and the vernaculars, part 2" (3/8/22)
Peter B. Golden said,
March 9, 2022 @ 9:13 am
A useful overview is: Kees Versteegh, "The Arrabic Language" (New York; Columbia University Press, 1997). For Middle Arabic, "the missing link between Classical Arabic and modern dialects," see Joshua Blau, "A Handbook of Early Middle Arabic" (Jerusalem: The Max Schloessinger Memorial Foundation, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, 2002) based on texts in papyri written in Arabic using Greek transcription, Judeo-Arabic texts in Hebrew transcription and Arabic texts in Coptic transcription. See also, Clive Holes (ed.),"Arabic Historical Dialectology. Linguistic and Sociolinguistic Approaches" (Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2018).