To refresh our collective memory and to provide the context for the present post and the other posts in this series, I repeat the following questions:

1. Is there such a thing as "Classical Arabic"? If there is, how do we describe / define it?



2. What is "Standard Arabic"?



3. What is Quranic Arabic? How different is it from Standard Arabic?



4. How many vernacular Arabic languages are there? Egyptian? Syrian? Lebanese? Are they quite different from Standard Arabic? Are they mutually intelligible? Do they customarily have written forms and a flourishing literature?

You may also wish to revisit the introduction with which the first post in the series began. It was followed by a lively, informative discussion in the comments.

Devin Stewart offered the following illuminating response:

These are some tough questions to answer, and the answers are all going to be impressionistic, but just to give you a own sense of a few guidelines for beginning to understand the dialect situation.

At least in part because of modern political history, most Arab nations have a standard spoken dialect, usually that of the capital city, even though the spoken language is never recognized as an official language. All of these are distinct from those of the other nations. Despite this, there is significant variation within many nations. As mentioned, Sa`idi dialects differ significantly from the standard Egyptian dialect. There is a divide between southern and northern Iraqi dialects, Palestine is actually linguistically complicated despite the small area—qāf is pronounced as q, g, ', or k, depending on the region, and just as an example, there is a divide between speakers who say halla' for "now"—like other Levantine speakers—and halkēt.

I would characterize Palestinian, Lebanese, Jordanian, and Syrian Arabic as mutually intelligible, relatively close, and exhibiting variance similar to that which obtains among the different varieties of Spanish. Overall, though, the Arabic dialects are much further from each other than the varieties of Spanish.

There is a significant divide between various forms of Bedouin Arabic and the Arabic of settled societies, the most obvious sign of which is the retention of the feminine plural verb forms, pronouns, etc. which in most dialects are replaced by the masculine plural forms.

There is a major divide in the middle of Libya, which is a thousand miles of desert with two settled areas on either end. The North African dialects are quite different from those east of Libya. If you want, you could say that there are about four or five major groupings of dialects in the Arab world that are somehow similar to each other.

In my view, the difference between Moroccan Arabic and Egyptian or Lebanese Arabic is certainly wider than the difference between Italian and Spanish and more comparable to the difference between French and Spanish. The phonetics are quite different and so are a large percentage of the common vocabulary and expressions.

There are many more messy details and lots of room for dispute of any generalization.

Often in linguistics, as in life in general, there are no clear cut, categorical answers. That is why it is good to be open to the possibility of fuzzy borders and boundaries.

"Arabic and the vernaculars" (3/6/22) — with an extensive bibliography of selected readings

