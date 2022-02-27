« previous post |

From Tom Ace: "It looks like hexagram 43 is at the top of Taipei 101 in the attached photo. I remember you saying in 2017 that you and your brother hoped to complete a translation of the I Ching. I hope that's still possible."

Stand for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/hVjpQuzdyP — Joseph Liu (@Joseph82452310) February 26, 2022

The postmodernist, green skyscraper Taipei 101 was the world's tallest building — the first to exceed half a kilometer — from 2004 to 2009. It was preceded by Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and succeeded by Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Observation by Denis Mair:

Yes, that's definitely Hexagram 43, Breakthrough! Kind of makes sense for a building that's reaching for the sky.

At the top right of this list , Hexagram 43 is referred to as "Displacement", and in this essay , it is called "Determination".

Denis and I are still wrestling with the abstruse terminology and dense imagery of the I Ching, but the end is in sight.

Selected readings

