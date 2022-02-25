« previous post |

Posted on Twitter by Xi Van Fleet (click on the "X" in the black circle at the top right of the photo to see the whole sign):

Shameless propaganda street sign by CCP. It is roughly translated as “You can pay back your parents for raising you. You will never be able to pay back the Party for what it has done for you”. pic.twitter.com/9RwegwIYwk — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) February 24, 2022

fùmǔ ēnqíng néng bào wán

父母恩情能报完

One can repay one's parents' kindness,

dǎng de ēnqíng bào bù wán

党的恩情报不完

One can never fully repay the Party's kindness.

Well….

The other script above the Chinese characters is the Yi syllabary.

[h.t. Jeff DeMarco; thanks to Mark Swofford, Mark Hansell, and Richard Warmngton]

