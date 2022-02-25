Gratitude to the Party

February 25, 2022 @ 7:42 am · Filed by under Language and ethnicity, Language and politics, Writing systems

Posted on Twitter by Xi Van Fleet (click on the "X" in the black circle at the top right of the photo to see the whole sign):

fùmǔ ēnqíng néng bào wán

父母恩情能报完

One can repay one's parents' kindness,

 

dǎng de ēnqíng bào bù wán

党的恩情报不完

One can never fully repay the Party's kindness.

Well….

The other script above the Chinese characters is the Yi syllabary.

 

Selected readings

"Topolectal traffic sign" (3/6/17)

"The languages on Chinese banknotes" (9/16/13)

 

[h.t. Jeff DeMarco; thanks to Mark Swofford, Mark Hansell, and Richard Warmngton]

  1. Philip Taylor said,

    February 25, 2022 @ 8:01 am

    "click on the "X" in the black circle at the top right of the photo to see the whole sign" — or if you would prefer Twitter not to know via which route you reached the image, you could use this tracking-redacted link instead.

