« previous post |

From a restaurant menu:

Comment by Charles Belov, who sent in the photograph:

The "polished pan cake" turned out to be a fried glutinous rice ball filled with red bean paste and partially covered in granulated sugar. Did not look particularly polished although it was tasty.

In making white rice, after removing the husk, bran, and germ, the grains are polished, but that's not what's being referred to here. Rather, the Chinese says:

nuòmǐ jiānbing 糯米煎饼 ("glutinous rice pancake")

"Nuòmǐ 糯米" may be rendered as "sticky rice" or "(polished) glutinous rice" (Oryza sativa var. glutinosa), "in the sense of being glue-like or sticky, and not in the sense of containing gluten (which it does not)." It has "very low amylose content, and is especially sticky when cooked." (source)

"Jiānbǐng 煎饼" is a thin flatbread or fried pancake.

Glutinous rice, and flour made from it, is one of my favorite East Asian food products, as used in Japanese mochi (which, though usually eaten frozen surrounding ice cream, has become enormously popular in the West), Chinese tāngyuán 湯圓 ("sweet dumpling" with black sesame filling — so delicious, but be careful because the center can be extremely hot when just pulled out of the liquid in which they are boiled), and Korean injeolmi and songpyeon ("sweet rice cakes"). Glutinous rice is not the same as sushi rice, which is made by cooking Japanese short-grain rice, and is then seasoned with a mixture of rice vinegar, sugar, salt, and often with kombu (kelp).

I have found that desserts made with nuòmǐ 糯米 ("glutinous rice"), because they are so hauntingly delicious — both tactiley [mouth and throat feel] and gustatorily) are addictive, but, again, be careful, because they can gum up the works.

Selected readings

Permalink